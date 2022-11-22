State pensioners will receive up to £600 in bank accounts from today

Some 850,000 pensioners are missing out on Pension Credit which is worth over £3,500 a year – eligible pensioners still have time to apply which would also mean they qualify for the additional £324 cost of living support payment.

Pension Credit claims can be backdated by up to three months, so to ensure a successful backdated claim falls within the qualifying period for an extra £324 cost of living help, pensioners are being urged to claim Pension Credit no later than December 18.

There is a handy online Pension Credit calculator on Gov.UK where pensioners can check eligibility.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his Autumn Statement there will be further cost of living support on its way to cash-strapped Britons next year including a further £300 for pensioners, £900 for households on means-tested benefits and £150 for those on disability benefits.

