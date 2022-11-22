Steam Autumn Sale Now Live – Here Are The Best Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Black Friday 2022 has been loaded with incredible video game deals–and now Valve is finally joining in on the fun. The Steam Autumn Sale runs until November 29 and is offering huge discounts on hit PC games such as Stray for $24, Chivalry 2 for $20, and Cyberpunk 2077 for $30.

The number of titles on sale right now is truly staggering, giving you a chance to clear your backlog and catch up on hits you may have missed over the past few years. Several 2022 releases are also discounted–including Spider-Man Remastered, which is down to just $45. God of War is even on sale for just $38. So if the recent launch of Ragnarok has you itching for a bit of visceral combat, consider giving it a closer look.

More Black Friday deals

Other great deals include Doom Eternal for $8, Tales of Arise for $24, Monster Hunter Rise for $20, and Half-Life: Alyx for $24. The latter requires a rather beefy VR headset to run, but fans of the series will find it more than worth the investment. Not only does it look stunning, but it makes full use of VR thanks to a variety of well-designed puzzles and remarkably detailed environments.

Steam is always a great place to find indie games, and that’s doubly true during the Autumn Sale. Astroneer is listed for $15, Hollow Knight is $7.49, Project Zomboid is $13, and if you still haven’t played the incredibly popular Stardew Valley, you can snag it for $12 right now. The simple, frantic action of Vampire Survivors seems to have made it an instant classic–and you can join in on the fun for less than $5 during the Autumn Sale.

We’ve pulled together the best deals on Steam below, but be sure to peruse the full catalog when you get a chance.