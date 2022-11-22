Stella & Chewy’s Announces Petco Partnership, Commitment to Neighborhood Pet Stores

Press release: Stella & Chewy’s

Stella & Chewy’s recently announced a partnership with Petco Health and Wellness Company that will sell its raw and natural food products to Petco pet care centers, on the Petco website and the Petco app in January 2023. An advocate of healthy pet food since its founding in 2003, Stella & Chewy’s is the category leader in the raw pet food space, and this expansion helps ensure that more pet parents will have access to the benefits of raw feeding.

Stella & Chewy’s offers high-quality, raw and natural pet food made from premium, responsibly sourced ingredients. Its freeze-dried raw food offers complete and balanced raw meals enhanced with probiotics and antioxidants. The brand’s dry kibble, coated in freeze-dried raw, is available in grain-free and with-grain recipes. For those picky eaters, pet parents can also boost their pet’s bowl with nutrient-packed meal toppers.

“Today’s announcement is another step in a mission started almost 20 years ago – to make raw and natural diets more accessible to pet parents across the country,” said Marc Hill, CEO at Stella & Chewy’s.

“But that mission isn’t possible without the ongoing partnership of our valued neighborhood pet stores – partnerships we will continue to invest in and support long term.”