Categories
Business

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, Autodesk and more


A Nordstrom store in Irvine, California.

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Nordstrom — Shares fell more than 4% after the department store cut its forecast. Nordstrom’s latest results beat profit and sales expectations, according to consensus expectations on Refinitiv.

HP — Shares rose 1% after HP surpassed expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter, and announced it’s laying off 4,000 to 6,000 employees globally over the next three years.

Autodesk — The stock dropped more than 7.8% after the software company issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance that missed expectations, even as Autodesk reported quarterly results that came in line with forecasts.

VMware — Shares fell nearly 2% after the cloud computing company missed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. According to Refinitiv, the company was expected to earn $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion. Instead, VMWare earned $1.47 per share, after adjustments, on revenue of $3.21 billion.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: