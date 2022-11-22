Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley slammed by pro for missing errors

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this weekend and the final hurdle is almost in sight for the remaining couples. There is no room for error now that the Glitterball Trophy is almost within touching distance. Professional dancer Gary Edwards told Express.co.uk he felt Shirley Ballas missed some foot errors during Blackpool Week.

Sunday’s dance-off saw Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu go up against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Sadly Tyler’s disco-themed Salsa was not enough to impress the judges and he was sent home.

Professional dancer Gary Edwards told Express.co.uk he did not agree with head judge Shirley’s praise for Tyler.

While Shirley was in awe of the radio DJ’s hip action, Gary said he agreed more with Craig.

He said: “Tyler I liked from the hips up, I agree with Craig.

