Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley slammed by pro for missing errors

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this weekend and the final hurdle is almost in sight for the remaining couples. There is no room for error now that the Glitterball Trophy is almost within touching distance. Professional dancer Gary Edwards told Express.co.uk he felt Shirley Ballas missed some foot errors during Blackpool Week.
Sunday’s dance-off saw Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu go up against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.
Sadly Tyler’s disco-themed Salsa was not enough to impress the judges and he was sent home.
Professional dancer Gary Edwards told Express.co.uk he did not agree with head judge Shirley’s praise for Tyler.
While Shirley was in awe of the radio DJ’s hip action, Gary said he agreed more with Craig.
He said: “Tyler I liked from the hips up, I agree with Craig.
“I didn’t think his hips were technically there, I don’t know what Shirley was looking at.
“I saw an issue and I agree with Craig completely.”
Tyler’s feedback from Shirley was not the only thing Gary criticised, as he claimed Shirley missed some foot errors.
He said: “When you watch it on TV it’s so different. When you are there, you can see the faults easier.
“But on TV you can’t because of the angles, you can only see the end of the foot action.
Presenter Helen Skelton is a close second, with odds of 4-1 to lift the Glitterball Trophy.
Coral’s John Hill said: “Hamza had another excellent weekend in Blackpool, and due to his consistency in this series, he is a warm odds-on favourite to lift the Glitterball Trophy at the end of the series.
“Helen Skelton is the biggest rival to Hamza, according to our betting, but it would be a huge surprise if he did not go on to win from here.”
As for Molly who was saved after Blackpool, she took to Instagram to thank her supporters.
She said: “Jiving in Blackpool on @bbcstrictly was a dream come true. Thanks to everyone who voted.
“Now back to the studio to work hard on next week’s dance.”
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday at 7.15pm.
