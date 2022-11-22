Strictly fans fume as Kym Marsh gets ‘free pass’ after pulling out

The BBC dancing competition confirmed Kym Marsh and partner Graziano Di Prima would not compete in this weekend’s show. The pair are expected to return the following Saturday given they have fully recovered. However, some fans were left annoyed at the news and claimed the couple had been given a “free pass” for Movie Week.

The couple were due to perform their couple’s choice dance to Chaka Khan’s I Feel For You, but instead have to isolate to full recovery.

In a statement, a Strictly spokesperson said: “Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

After the news was announced, fans took to their Twitter accounts to express their views on the situation, with many feeling their “week off” was “unfair”.

