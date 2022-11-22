Sunak delays critical vote on planning reforms

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has delayed a critical vote on planning reform in an attempt to assuage a growing rebellion of “blue wall” Conservative MPs who are concerned about the prospect of losing their seat to the Liberal Democrats at the next general election.

Liberalising planning rules is one of the most contentious issues dividing the Tory party. MPs in more prosperous southern seats — the so-called blue wall — are fiercely opposed to relaxing restrictions, while those in the “red wall” of Labour’s pro-Brexit former heartlands want to make it easier to build.

Sunak has pushed back votes on the levelling-up and regeneration bill, which contains proposals to give more say to local communities on planning decisions, after 47 MPs signed an amendment that would water down targets on local councils to build additional homes.

The amendment, proposed by former environment secretary Theresa Villiers, would instead make the housing targets only advisory.

The proposed change to the legislation, overseen by levelling up secretary Michael Gove, was due to face a Commons vote in the coming days. But government insiders said it had been delayed due to a “congested parliamentary timetable”.

One senior Tory official said Gove would use the extra time to hear MPs concerned about the planning reforms. “We will continue to engage constructively with colleagues over the next few weeks to ensure we build more of the right homes in the right places,” he said.

The Tory MPs who have signed Villiers’ amendment mostly represent constituencies opposed to further housebuilding. One rebel said they were “pretty hardline” about seeking to water down the targets.

Another Conservative MP who signed the amendment said: “There is a feeling among the rebels that they had an ally among Liz Truss [who was against arbitrary targets], but there’s scepticism about Rishi.”

Since becoming prime minister last month, Sunak has pledged to revert to the Tory 2019 manifesto pledge of building 300,000 homes a year. But the party has struggled to see through its promise due to a series of rebellions.

An earlier attempt to reform the planning system, led by former local government secretary Robert Jenrick, was blamed for the party’s loss of Chesham and Amersham to the Liberal Democrats in a by-election in the summer of 2021.

One senior Tory party figure said that the party had “five seats in Surrey on the party’s danger list” of flipping to the Liberal Democrats at the next general election if planning reform were pushed through.

But Simon Clarke, Tory MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland and former levelling up secretary, said there was “no question” that the Villiers amendment was “very wrong”, adding that it would be politically “insane” for the party to abandon arbitrary targets.

He said: “I do not believe the abandonment of all housing targets is the right response. We also need to recognise the fundamental intergenerational unfairness we will be worsening and perpetuating if we wreck what are already too low levels of housebuilding in this country. Economically and socially it would be disastrous.”