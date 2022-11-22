Supermarkets urged to slash 5p from petrol and diesel prices

There have been calls from many, including the former Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, to implement a fuel price checker for UK petrol stations to promote consistency and competitiveness with prices.

Drivers in Northern Ireland benefit from the Consumer Council Fuel Price Checker which compares the prices of petrol and diesel across the counties, showing the average, cheapest and most expensive prices.

Based on the latest data, which was last updated on November 17, shows that petrol and diesel prices are continuing to fall, and are a few pence cheaper than the rest of the UK.

The cheapest average diesel price can be found in Newry, Ballymoney and Limavady, where it costs 179.9p per litre. Armagh has the cheapest average petrol price at 155.4p per litre, followed by 155.7p in Omagh.