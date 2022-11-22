SWPL: Rangers held by Glasgow City, Celtic beat Hearts, Partick Thistle, Motherwell, Dundee United and Hibs win

The Scottish Women’s Premier League top two could not be separated as Glasgow City and leaders Rangers drew 1-1 at Petershill Park.

Glasgow City – who lost the title to Rangers last season – went into the game behind their rivals on goal difference, with both sides having claimed nine wins from nine so far this season.

After a tense first half it was City who opened the scoring as Lauren Davidson, with her 14th goal this season in all competitions, fired home from the spot after Emily Whelan was brought down in the box.

It was the first time Rangers had conceded in domestic competition this season but that did not faze Malky Thomson’s side who drew level through a penalty of their own.

Kaela McCoy was brought down by Bea Prades Insa, and up stepped Tessel Middag, who sent Lee Gibson the wrong way.

Image:

Tessel Middag (left) scored Rangers’ equaliser from the spot





Rangers pushed for a winner with Lisa Martinez heading against the bar from Middag’s free-kick before Kirsty Howat’s cross flashed across the face of goal.

Despite both clubs seeing their 100 per cent records come to an end in the league, Rangers remain top ahead of an Old Firm clash against Celtic, while City will hope to beat Glasgow rivals Partick Thistle and move top if other results go their way.

Celtic 3-0 Heart of Midlothian

Celtic returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Heart of Midlothian.

Fran Alonso’s side suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Glasgow City in their last game, dropping them down to third in the table and faced Hearts who went into the tie in fourth, six points behind the Hoops.

However, there was no shock in store as Natalie Ross played in former Hibernian player Amy Gallacher, who lobbed Charlotte Parker-Smith to put Celtic ahead after 16 minutes.

Just minutes before half-time Celtic’s lead was doubled as Olivia Ferguson headed home Lisa Robertson’s cross before Gallacher rounded off the win late on with her second.

Victory at Broadwood Stadium in the Old Firm would see Celtic move above Rangers, however, defeat could see the champions pull four points clear of Celtic.

There’s a derby in store for Hibernian too as they take on Hearts at Easter Road in what is set to be a historic occasion with the domestic attendance record set to be smashed.

More than 6,500 tickets have already been sold for the fixture which holds the current record.

Hamilton Accies 1-5 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle came away emphatic winners against Hamilton Academical who had to deal with an early red card when goalkeeper Chloe Nicolson was sent-off after just five minutes for handling outside the box to prevent Abbie Ferguson from finding the net.

Thistle scored twice in the first half with Linzi Taylor bravely heading in the opener after 22 minutes from a Freya Macdonald cross before Rachel Donaldson doubled their lead just 10 minutes later.

Donaldson turned provider after the restart, crossing in for Ferguson who made it three and then assisted Taylor for her second of the match with less than an hour played before Jordan McLintock rounded off the win from the spot.

There was time for a late consolation goal for Accies as another penalty, awarded for handball, saw Megan Quinn score with three minutes to go.

Partick Thistle remain fifth in the league, one point above Hibs, while Accies drop down to 10th ahead of the Lanarkshire derby against Motherwell.

Motherwell 4-1 Aberdeen

Motherwell climbed up to seventh in the SWPL after a comfortable 4-1 win at home to Aberdeen at K-Park.

The hosts found themselves 3-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Gill Inglis, Katie Rice, and Kaela McDonald-Nguah.

Despite reducing the deficit with 58 minutes played through Bailley Collins, the Dons left themselves too much work to do and any hopes of a comeback were over when McDonald-Nguah got Motherwell’s fourth.

The result leaves Motherwell just three points behind a top-six place as they go into the Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton Accies next Sunday.

Aberdeen remain 11th and with a 10th place finish required to guarantee SWPL football next season, they have a five-point gap to make up on Accies and Spartans who are above them.

Dundee United 2-1 Spartans

Newly promoted Dundee United needed a late winner to pick up an important win against Spartans at Gussie Park.

They had to come from behind after the visitors went 1-0 up before the break when Alana Marshall stabbed the ball home after Fiona McNicoll spilled a cross.

However, just before the hour mark United found the equaliser as Cassie Cowper’s free-kick was chested down by Danni McGinley, with the ball falling into the path of Tammy Harkin whose effort found its way past Rachel Harrison.

With 90 minutes gone, it looked destined to finish all square, but Cowper and McGinley had other ideas as the pair lined up again and it was the latter who this time fired home in the 91st minute to seal a dramatic win.

Dundee United climb up to eighth, six points above the relegation play-off spot and one place above Spartans who drop to ninth ahead of their next match against Glasgow Women.

Glasgow Women 0-6 Hibernian

Sky Sports Cup finalists Hibernian boosted their hopes of closing in on the top four with a comfortable win over Glasgow Women at New Tinto Park.

However, it took until 43 minutes for the opening goal, after Molly Reeve kept Glasgow Women level by saving Nor Mustafa’s penalty.

With something special required to beat Reeve, up stepped Rosie Livingston who found the back of the net with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box.

Hibs got their second just minutes later before the break as Eilidh Adams and she was on target in the second-half too with an own goal and Krystyna Freda’s double rounding off the win.

Glasgow Women remain bottom of the table, still searching for their first points of the season.

