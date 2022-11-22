Categories Celebrities Taylor Swift’s “Cornelia Street” NYC Home Is On The Market, And It’s Jaw-Dropping In Multiple Ways Post author By Ross Yoder Post date November 22, 2022 No Comments on Taylor Swift’s “Cornelia Street” NYC Home Is On The Market, And It’s Jaw-Dropping In Multiple Ways “When she said ‘I rent a place on Cornelia Street’ I gotta say I wasn’t picturing an indoor pool.” View Entire Post › Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags ‘market, Cornelia, home, jawdropping, multiple, NYC, Street, Swift’s, Taylor, ways ← The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Outraged Adults & Turned on the Kids → Why Sony Is Never Going To Take Any ‘Call Of Duty’ Deal Xbox Offers Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.