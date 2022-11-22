Tennessee High Court Says Netflix, Hulu Are Exempt from Fee

Netflix Inc. and Hulu LLC aren’t video service providers that must pay franchise fees to local governments, the Tennessee Supreme Court said Tuesday in another win for streaming entertainment companies.

Tennessee’s Competitive Cable and Video Services Act requires companies to apply for a franchise and pay the fee if they provide cable or video service and construct and operate facilities to deliver the service in public rights-of-way, the court said.

“Given the Act’s focus, it would make little sense to interpret it to apply to entities like Netflix and Hulu that do not construct or operate the wireline …