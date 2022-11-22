Tennis SA Service Award recipients celebrated

22 November 2022 | Tennis SA

The achievements of nine dedicated South Australian tennis volunteers were recognised at the Tennis SA Service Award presentation on Monday evening.

Tennis SA Service Awards recognise persons who have demonstrated their contribution to the sport of tennis through outstanding and exemplary service to Tennis SA.

The presentation took place in The Courtside Room at The Drive in front of family and friends.

Jill Williams

Jill played tennis at Strathmont Tennis Club and was active in the junior competition, attending junior meetings at Tennis SA.

NDTA and NETA amalgamated in season 1990/91 and in 1992, Jill volunteered to take over the score stewards job of the combined Association, a role she continued in until 2015.

Jill was elected as Assistant Secretary which incorporated the Junior Competition grading and programming. NETA had over 140 junior teams, with Jill attending all of the committee meetings, team grading etc. She devoted a huge amount of time and was an excellent programmer.

Jill is a Life Member of NETA and has only recently resigned as Assistant Secretary.

Kerry Haysman

Kerry has made a significant and tangible contribution to the game of tennis in South Australia. This has been done with respect for the game and for those who play our great game.

She has worked tirelessly as the Recording Secretary for many years at the Metro Lawn Tennis Association where she was also part of a team that worked with the Western Districts Tennis Association to rejuvenate local tennis. As a result the Metro West competition was formed which has become part of the current Metro League competition.

She has been instrumental in revitalising the State League competition run by the Metro Lawn Tennis Association. She not only helped to re-establish the competition but was also the Recording Secretary for many years.

Kerry’s guidance and counsel as an experienced volunteer administrator, along with her willingness to contribute to tennis in South Australia has been highly valued by those with whom you have worked.

Craig Glennon (son Brian pictured)

Craig has been a tennis official for 47 years. He has served as a Court Supervisor, Line Umpire, Chair Umpire, Australian Open Evaluator and Line Umpire Coach as well as holding positions on the Tennis Officiating Australia (SA) and Tennis Officiating Australia Boards.

Craig was recognised by his peers as a Life Member of Tennis Umpires Australia (SA Division) for his work at 31 Australian Opens along with the evaluation of officials at local, national and international levels.

During his career he has umpired the best players in the world including Goran Ivanisevic and Pat Rafter, more recently acting as a mentor to many umpiring officials in both SA and at a national level. Through this work he remains as one of the most respected and popular members of the Officiating Team in Australia.

Craig’s continuous and high level of professional commitment to tennis officiating at the local, association, state and national levels is exemplary.

Craig’s son Brian accepted Craig’s Tennis SA Service Award on his behalf.

Jim Ferguson

Jim has been involved with the game of tennis since he began playing for Dover Square in Glenelg Districts in 1963. His playing career at metropolitan level is well documented having been the SA Hardcourt Men’s Singles Champion in 1981 and the dual Burr Medallist in 1977/78 and 1978/79.

His work as an administrator has been unrelenting and includes being a member of the SA Pennant Committee over many years. He has also been a member of the Winter Pennant Committee, a SA Junior selector and a member of the Tennis SA Competition Committee.

Jim was a board member of the McDonalds Junior Tennis Australia (SA) from 1984 until 1986 and on the management committee of the Memorial Drive Tennis Club from 1985 until 1994 and Vice President and Chairman of the match Committee from 1986 until 1994.

He also founded the Saturday Junior teams competition at Memorial Drive that played in the North East Tennis Association and you were the co-ordinator over a number of years during the nineteen nineties.

He was a member of the Prospect Tennis Club Management Committee from 2003 until 2021, President from 2013 until 2021, as well as serving as Chairman of the Match Committee, the Junior Committee, the Sponsorship Committee and the Grant and Facilities.

At an Association level, Jim has represented Prospect Tennis Club on the North East Tennis Association and was the Senior Competition Officer for a number of years.

Jim’s long-term, continuous, high-level professional commitment to tennis in South Australia is truly meritorious. His willingness to contribute to the game of tennis in South Australia has been valued by everyone who knows and has worked with him. His contribution as a player and as an administrator has been exceptional.

Carol Davis

Carol has been a gracious, humble and tireless volunteer who has constantly donated her time and effort towards association and club activities.

She started playing senior hardcourt competition tennis at age 12 and then became a member of the Woodville Lawn Tennis Club, Norwood Tennis Club and Kensington Gardens Lawn Tennis Club over the next 25 years. She joined the Tranmere Bowling and Tennis Club in 1994 and continued playing, meaning her playing career spanned almost 50 years.

Since 2007 she has been the Recorder of the Women’s Mid-Week Grass Court Tennis Association and is the first point of call when clubs have issues or need assistance. She is also on the Tranmere Tennis Committee and the General Committee since 2013, and has been the Coordinator of the Tranmere Tuesday Ladies Tennis Competition since 2009.

Carol has been awarded Life Membership of the Tranmere Bowling and Tennis Club.

Carol’s willingness to contribute to tennis in South Australia has been highly valued by those with who she has worked with.

Mike Horsman

Mike has been involved with the game of tennis for over 40 years at a number of tennis associations where he hsa displayed a significant commitment to the game.

During his playing career, Mike was a member of the SA State Hardcourt team from 1962-1964, played in the TriState tournament in Mildura from 1996 until it ceased in 2012 and played in the National Senior Carnival for 12 years in various age groups for South Australia.

His work as an administrator has been unrelenting and started at the Southern Tennis Association where he was the Recording Officer from 1975-1985, conducted the annual tournaments from 1974-1985 and coordinated inter-association matches from 1978-1985. He was made a life member before moving to the Riverland in 1985.

After he moved to the Riverland he continued to volunteer his services at an Association level as Vice President, Senior Secretary, Junior Treasurer from 2017-2021 and also the Association Recorder from 1989 to today. He coached the Riverland Junior Squad Coach from 1989-2015, was the Foundation Cup Coordinator from 1993- 2015, the Convenor of the City v Country Exchange from 1996 until it ceased in 2007 and represented at the Riverland v Sunraysia Exchange between the early 1990’s and 2012 when the exchanges ended.

At a Club level he was the Barmera Club President from 1996-2008 and represented Barmera from 1988-2015 as the delegate to the Riverland Tennis Association. Mike was elected as Country Director to the Tennis SA Board from 1998- 2008 and was the Riverland Contribution to Sport award winner in 2018.

Mike’s continuous and outstanding high level of professional commitment to tennis in South Australia at the local, association and state levels is highly commendable.

Anne Morgan

Anne has worked to promote and administer tennis in South Australia for over 35 years and during this time has contributed significantly to the game through her diligence and hard work on a variety of committees and in numerous roles. She has been involved with the Denman Tennis Club for over 35 years undertaking the roles of Assistant Minute Secretary, Junior Secretary, Secretary and President.

She played in the 2002/03 season before taking on administrative roles at Denman Tennis Club along with the Southern Districts Tennis Association for the 2003/04 season. At the Association level she was a member of the SDTA Competitions Committee (then the Permit Committee) in the 1980s and 90s for around five years in total, including several seasons as the Committee’s Chair.

Over the past 15 years she has taken on a variety of roles at Denman Tennis Club including Team Coordinator, Assistant Minute Secretary, Junior Secretary/Coordinator, Senior Team Manager, Secretary and President, and was awarded Life Membership in 2008.

The 2022/23 season will be her 20th consecutive season as Denman Senior Team Manager and 20th consecutive season on the SDTA Competitions Committee.

She continues to promote and administer tennis in South Australia through her work on the Tennis SA Metro League Committee and also by volunteering her time each year at the annual international tournament held at Memorial Drive. She has also been recognised as Tennis SA’s Volunteer of the Year.

Anne has provided many years of exemplary voluntary service to many levels of the game in South Australia.

John MacKenzie

John has worked for the good of tennis in South Australia for over 40 years and during this time has been a passionate and skilled leader in the tennis community. Through his commitment to the game he has developed an outstanding set of skills which have been further honed and developed in the many roles he has undertaken for the betterment of the game. These roles have included his work with the Denman Tennis Club, the Southern Districts Tennis Association and the Tennis SA Board over more than 40 years.

He has been President, Junior Coordinator, Secretary and Treasurer of the Denman Tennis Club. His passion for the club has also led him to write the Club’s history in 2003.

At the Association level he has been President of Southern Districts Association for 11 years and also acted as Vice President, Junior Activities Committee Secretary and also served on the Permit Committee.

He has previously been recognised as Tennis SA’s Volunteer of the Year and is a Life Member of both the Denman Tennis Club and the Southern Districts Tennis Association.

He has also been a valued member of the Tennis SA Board providing a member association perspective to decisions from 2007 until 2019.

John’s continuous and outstanding high level of professional commitment to tennis in South Australia at the local, association and state levels is highly commendable.

Roger Davey

Roger has served the game of tennis in South Australia with great merit both as a player and an administrator. He has played the game in both country and metropolitan competitions while also representing Australia in Senior Tennis on seven occasions.

He has worked to promote and administer tennis in South Australia for over 30 years and during this time has contributed significantly to the game through his diligence and hard work in numerous roles. He has positively impacted on both association and state tennis through his work at the Seacliff Tennis Club where he is a Life Member volunteering on its committee for over 20 years.

He has also been heavily involved as an administrator with the Glenelg Districts Tennis Association where he has served as a club representative at Association meetings and has been an active member of the committee where you have contributed to the administration of the association and competitions at both senior and junior level.

For the past 12 years, he has served as President after being Vice-President for the preceding two years. He was recently awarded life membership of the Glenelg Districts Tennis Association. He has also been a member of the Seniors State Championships committee, is a current member of the Tennis SA Metro League Committee and have been a currently a national selector for Tennis Seniors Australia for the last 3 years.

Roger’s passion for the game and commitment to the game for the tennis community in South Australia has enabled our sport to become stronger and well respected. His contribution not only as a player but as a volunteer to tennis administration has been exceptional.