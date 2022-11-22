Tennis stars left disappointed as Messi ‘dream’ starts in worst manner

Victoria Azarenka and Diego Schwartzman were left disappointed as Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their opening World Cup game. The tennis players were in the Lusail Stadium to cheer on Lionel Messi and his nation but cameras caught Argentine Schwartzman looking unhappy as his country suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Azarenka and Schwartzman both headed to Qatar to cheer on Argentina at the World Cup, with the two-time Australian Open a huge fan of Messi while the ATP No 25 was there to support his home nation. After sharing their excitement ahead of the nation’s opening game, both were then left disappointed when the South Americans suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Former world No 1 Azarenka had claimed it was her “life dream” to watch Messi play for Argentina as she shared a snap of the stadium to her Twitter profile, also filming the 35-year-old’s celebration when he scored a penalty. But her dream ended in dismay as the country started their World Cup campaign in the worst manner possible, ending their 36-game unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Schwartzman was captured by TV cameras looking furious at full time as he reacted to the surprise defeat. The former world No 8 had posted a series of photos and videos to his Instagram account after arriving in Qatar on Monday and donned an Argentina shirt as he watched on alongside his girlfriend and family.

