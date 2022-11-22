Thames Water FINALLY lifts hosepipe ban

Thames Water has announced it is today lifting its months-long hosepipe ban after above-average rainfall replenished reservoirs depleted by this summer’s sweltering temperatures. The utility firm said reduced demand from consumers who had heeded the need to reduce usage had helped keep taps flowing in the intervening period.

In a statement today, the company said September and October had average rainfall over 130 percent of usual levels, and a months’ worth of rain had already fallen in the first two weeks of November.

This meant that reservoirs that serve London and surrounding areas had been largely replenished. Farmoor had returned to being 87 percent full, it said, allowing continued supply to 480,000 consumers in Oxfordshire and Wiltshire.

Sarah Bentley, the Thames Water chief executive who faced criticism over supply issues in the summer heat, commented: “Whilst storage levels have improved at many of our reservoirs, we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Some sites in West London remain below average, which is why we’re adopting a cautious approach and carefully monitoring water levels throughout autumn and winter.”

She added: “Careful consideration has gone into our decision to remove the ban. Despite the recent rain, we still need to protect our future water supply.

“We need more rain throughout winter to ensure our rivers and reservoirs are fully recharged, ready for spring and summer next year.”

After scorching heatwaves in the summer that left reservoirs near-empty, Britain has returned to its usual onslaught of rain in November.

This has led the Met Office and Environment Agency to issue a series of flood warnings for parts of the UK.

There are currently three red alerts covering parts of the River Wreake and River Maun – where flooding is expected.

Meanwhile, there are 79 amber warnings, across vast swathes of England, where flooding is possible.