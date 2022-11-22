The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis Unveils Programming Schedule

The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis is officially kicking off its run next week, bringing together the best of web3 and the NFT community across two entire Downtown Miami city blocks and 12 buildings. Following the press preview on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the week’s public programming will start on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with doors opening at the event at noon ET.

Each day features panels and fireside chats with today’s top names in web3, as well as musical performances from some of the space’s most exciting rising talents.

RSVP for your free ticket here to join “The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis.”

Wednesday (Nov. 30)

The following day, on Wednesday, No. 30, The Gateway will begin its run of scheduled talks and panels at the nearby Dupont building. Starting off the day’s programming at 12:30 p.m. ET is a fireside chat regarding the future of SuperRare, hosted by nft now CEO Matt Medved.

Other notable panels taking place at the Dupont building that day include a panel by Porsche on building community in web3 at 2:00 p.m. ET, and another fireside chat with VeeFriends boss Gary Vaynerchuk at 4:30 p.m. ET, to be hosted by nft now president Alejandro Navia.

Closing Wednesday’s run at the Dupont Building will be a special web3 music showcase with performances by Heno, Iman Europe, Latashà, and more beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday (Dec. 1)

Thursday will also bring next-level educational and actionable intelligence from web3’s best in the DuPont building. Highlights include a panel on Instagram’s recent initiatives to help bring NFTs further into the mainstream at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Additionally, a chat with MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright and nft now CEO Matt Medved will happen at 1:50 p.m. ET. Later, a round-table discussion will feature JN Silva, Julie Pacino, Nelson G. Navarette, among others, on the state of film NFTs at 3:50 p.m. ET. Then a panel will follow on the upcoming Christie’s sale at The Gateway 2022, featuring Medved, Ayla El-Moussa, Lydia Chen, and Rhymezlikedimez.

Closing Thursday’s festivities will be DJ sets from AdWorld and The Whooligan, running hot from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., all times ET.

Friday (Dec. 2)

Friday is set to focus squarely on the NFT community as a whole, with numerous discussions on various subsets of the growing NFT art scene scheduled for the day at the DuPont building. Panels include a discussion on Achieving ConsenSys at 12:30 p.m. ET with Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin. Following that is a conversation about literary NFTs at 1:10 p.m. ET, featuring Sasha Stiles and Ana María Caballero, and a talk featuring Shira Lazar, Alex Zhang, BLOND:ISH, and Ed Balloon on how “community” runs far deeper than just a buzzword in Web3 at 1:50 p.m. ET.

A broad look on the future of web3 media will feature TIME president Keith A. Grossman, speaking with nft now co-founders Matt Medved and Alejandro Navia at 2:30 pm ET. Moving deeper into Friday, attendees will also get an inside look at how Instagram is helping facilitate the web3 creator journey at 3:10 p.m. ET, with Alexandra Edmonds, Ilse Valfré, Dave Krugman, and Vinnie Hager scheduled for the panel. Rounding out the day’s events is a discussion on the value of art appreciation and criticism in the realm of digital art at 3:50 p.m. ET with Lexy Schmertz and Bright Moments founder Seth Goldstein, as well as a birds-eye view on the state of music NFTs at 4:30 p.m. ET featuring nft now COO Sam Hysell, Latashà, Shannon Herber, Spottie Wifi, and Cooper Turley on the docket.

Closing the day will be unique multimedia performances from DJ_Dave and Daniel Allan, at 6:00 and 7:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

Saturday (Dec. 3)

For The Gateway 2022’s last day of scheduled programming on Saturday, Dec. 3, panels are kicking off at 1:10 p.m. ET with a discussion on brand building in the digital age led by Micah Johnson.

Following this, Swan Sit, Avery Akkineni, Amanda Cassatt, and Jennifer Styles are holding a panel on the state of marketing in web3 at 1:50 p.m. ET, with a panel on the growing luxury segment in web3 led by GMoney and Chris Coleman following soon after at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Closing the week’s comprehensive spread of web3 discussion and education is a 40-minute discussion with some of the NFT space’s most prominent creators, namely Roger Dickerman, Sam Spratt, Raf Grassetti, and Blake Kathryn at 3:10 p.m. ET. To bring the week to an end, Sight Beyond Sound DJ and Falcons x Joaqu.n are heading a five-hour long run of music for attendees looking to keep the party going.

To ensure you don’t miss out on this jam-packed schedule of web3 celebration and education, make sure to RSVP your free ticket here to The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis.