The Knight Comes to Dead by Daylight: A Beginner’s Guide – Xbox Wire

The Knight

Beneath plated steel lies unspeakable horror. Dead by Daylight’s latest Killer, The Knight, is an expert tactician from a bygone age, who works alongside his three deadly Guards.

To effectively master this Killer, you must embrace a strategic approach, employ clever tactics to outwit Survivors, and overwhelm opponents with well-positioned Guards. While The Knight comes with 3 Character Perks – Nowhere to Hide, Hex: Face the Darkness, and Hubris – this guide is focused on his Power and how to use it.

A New Power

The Knight’s Power, Guardia Compagnia,allows players to create Patrol Paths for their three AI-controlled Guards to travel. Guards are summoned one by one in an unchanging cyclical rotation, with each one possessing a unique speciality. Once summoned, they will spot and chase down any nearby Survivor, alerting you to their presence.

While creating a Patrol Path, you can command them to destroy Breakable Walls and Pallets, or damage Generators. Once they finish their assignment, they will depart, and your Power will recharge.

Know Your Guards

The Knight can summon the help of his three loyal Guards, all of whom share his affinity for the hunt: The Carnifex, The Assassin, and The Jailer. The order they are summoned never changes, but each one has their own macabre speciality. To excel as The Knight, it is important that you familiarize yourself with each one so that you can use them effectively.

The Carnifex is the first, recognizable for his large stature, grotesque appearance, and massive cleaver. He specializes in quickly damaging Generators and breaking Pallets and Breakable Walls.

The Assassin is the second, recognizable for his bald head, leather armor, and jagged dagger. He specializes in the hunt, moving faster than his compatriots while patrolling. His speed makes him ideal for corralling Survivors into your path.

The Jailer is the third, recognizable for his jagged helmet, his plate armor, and his flail. This Guard is the most thorough, spending the longest on the patrol and searching hard for Survivors in his path.

It’s entirely possible that a high-speed Trial will have you sending out guards frequently, so don’t stress too much if you lose track at any point. You’ll be able to see which one is next in the cycle by checking out the glowing symbol beside your weapon, as each Guard has a specific one. The Jailer’s is a set of keys, the Assassin’s is a blade, and The Carnifex’s is a skeletal helmet.

Be a Commander

Decades of martial prowess has developed The Knight into a formidable warrior, capable of cutting down foes with ease. While his skill with the blade cannot be denied, his mind as a tactician is equally sharp. In fact, it’s a skillset you should hone as well, as The Knight’s main ability centres around multi-tasking and prediction.

Remember, you are not alone – your Guards are meant to work alongside you and should be positioned accordingly. They can cover ground in your absence, providing vital information and potentially confirming suspicions. You can also use them to corral Survivors into favourable territory – a zone without any big loops or Pallets, for instance – by planning your routes accordingly. It’s far more effective to intercept Survivors being chased by a Guard, rather than running alongside them down the same path.

Sometimes, you will know a Survivor’s exact location. During these moments, you can attempt to quickly injure that Survivor with your Guard. The trick is to end your Patrol Path directly in front of, or otherwise on top of the Survivor, so your Guard will spawn and immediately begin chase. If successful, you can follow up with an attack of your own and down a Survivor in seconds. This tactic can also prove effective while in a chase, provided you can keep track of a Survivor’s audio cues.

Delegate

While it’s beneficial to use your Guards to chase Survivors, it’s important to efficiently manage your time in a Trial. Sometimes, Survivors will use a specific strategy where they drop a Pallet early to either force you to destroy or ignore it and continue the chase on their terms. Luckily, your Guards can render this strategy ineffective, as you can use them to break a Pallet while you are actively chasing a Survivor – though you will slow down for a moment.

You won’t be able to use your Guard immediately after, so consider assigning a break action if you feel confident enough to end the chase. Sometimes, you will damage a Generator only for a nearby Survivor to emerge from their hiding spot and stop the regression. If you predict they will do that, you can use your Guard to double back and punish their stealthy tactics.

The Knight is a unique Killer in the roster, and should you take the time to understand how to use his abilities, you’ll be executing impressive plays in short order. The Knight is now available in Dead by Daylight: Forged In Fog on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.