The Last Kingdom film theory sees Finan’s return ‘confirmed’

The Last Kingdom fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the Netflix film, Seven Kings Must Die. Production has finished on the feature-length movie, which will bring Uhtred’s (played by Alexander Dreymon) story to an end once and for all. An Express.co.uk theory suggests Finan (Mark Rowley) will return for an important mission.
The Last Kingdom season five ended with Uhtred claiming back his homeland of Bebbanburg from the clutches of his cousin.
He was helped by his trusted friend Finan, who has stuck by him since the pair escaped slavery.
Viewers are keen to know whether the Irish warrior will feature in the upcoming film, as he has become a fan-favourite character.
Whilst the complete cast list has not been revealed, there is a high chance Finan could appear if the film follows the storyline in Bernard Cornwell’s novels.
The film is believed to have been inspired by the final novels within The Saxon Stories, including Sword of Kings.
In the book, Uhtred has raised Aethelstan (Harry Gilby) and trained him to be king.
His grandfather Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller) had tried to take Athelstan’s most effective supporter out of the picture.
Edward’s (Timothy Innes) new wife Eadgifu (Sonya Cassidy) sends a message to Uhtred, begging for his help.
While many people object, Uhtred heads south, accompanied by Finan and a handful of his men.
They rescue Eadgifu from Aethelhelm’s men and manage to escape, but Uhtred receives the news that Edward is dead.
Before his death, Edward decided to give Wessex to his son Aelfweard (Ewan Horrocks) and Mercia to Aethelstan.
It does not take long for Uhtred to realise this will result in civil war.
If the film follows the events of Sword of Kings, Finan could be sent on a mission to rescue someone close to Edward.
Aethelhelm may already be dead, but there are others who want to see Aethelstan overthrown.
Eadgifu actress Sonya Cassidy was unable to commit to the film, but she may be replaced with another actress to carry out the storyline.
This plan may not go down well with Finan’s own wife, who appeared in season five of the series.
With a family of his own, they may want Finan to take a step back from his duties.
On his last day of playing Finan in The Last Kingdom series, he took to Instagram to show his gratitude.
He said: “MY LAST DAY ON SET PLAYING FINAN… 6+ years playing this Irish warrior has been an absolute joy.
“Thanks TLK for the wonderful memories, the life long friendships and some of the most hilarious moments I have experienced so far in this journey called life.
“@thelastkingdom @thelastkingdom.tlktv @netflix #thelastkingdom – huge shout out to my brothers on and off screen (Team Uhtred) @alexander.dreymon @arnasfederman @samuelsson_magnus @cavanclerkin @harrygilby and Ewan Mitchell. Destiney is all…” [Sic]
Sigtryggr actor Eystein Sigurðarson replied: “You’re the absolute best my friend. Always a pleasure to work with, bringing positive vibes every minute of every day. Plus the bucketloads of talent.
“You are awesome. Thanks for everything and congratulations.”
Seven Kings Must Die will air on Netflix.
