The Walking Dead fans spot World Beyond link to Rick Grimes return

Rick penned: “I think of the dead all the time, and about the living, who I lost. I think about them all every day. Their faces. What I learned from them. How they made me who I am.

“So much more than all of this made me who I am,” he added.

However, during the scene, it was confirmed Michonne had found the journal at a later time, proving she was on the right track to save Rick.

Rick had launched the journal and bag onto a crashed ship, so if Michonne had managed to find them, surely the pair’s reunion can’t be too far away when their own spin-off gets underway.

The Walking Dead seasons 1-11 are available to stream on Disney+ in the UK now.