The Yellowstone Quake Hockey Team has a new head Coach

Ryan Theros has taken over as the manager of Quake Hockey, effective immediately.

Coach Theros’ first games with the Quake were this past weekend against Bozeman.

No word, as of yet, on why the change.

In his short time as the former Head Coach, Chris Blaisuis compiled a 6-9-2-1 overall record.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

In some other Quake news:

Quake Hockey begins a 4-game home-stand beginning this weekend when they host to the Badlands Sabres.

The weekend of December 2-3 they will host the Butte Cobras.

Teddy Bear Toss night takes place the 2nd when the Quake score their first goal.