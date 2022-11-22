Thirdverse Secures $15M to Build Web3 and VR Games Studio – NFTgators

Quick take:

Thirverse has completed a $15 million funding round led by MZ Web3 Fund.

The company use the funds to accelerate the development of its web3 and virtual reality games studio.

The fundraising brings the total capital raised to $33 million.

Thirdverse has completed a $15 million funding round led by MZ Web3 fund. The VR and web3 games maker will use the funds to accelerate the development of its studio. The company said it is also recruiting globally for game creators and other professionals.

Thirdverse is looking to develop new virtual reality (VR) and web3 game titles as part of the expansion. Its new web3 and virtual reality game “Captain Tsubasa: Rivals”, announced in October is already in development in collaboration with Blocksmith & Co.

The latest funding round brings the total Thirdverse fundraising to $33 million. The Tokyo-based company is backed by some of the leading web3 venture capital funds and investors, including 8DAO, B Dash Ventures, Double Jump.tokyo, Fenbushi Capital, Flick Shot, Holdem Capital, Kusabi, MZ Web3 fund, OKCoinJapan, Yield Guild Games and OKX Ventures.

Commenting on the fundraising, Hironao Kunimitsu, Thirdverse CEO in a statement said: “We are thrilled to form a partnership with MZ Web3 Fund for the future growth of our team and investments in Web3 and VR. After significant growth in the past year, and with many projects in development and about to start development, we’re proud to enter a new stage of more accelerated growth for Thirdverse.”

On the other hand, Yusαku Maezawa, MZ Web3 Fund CEO lauded Thirdverse’s leadership and a team of VR and blockchain gaming expressing his excitement to be involved in the company’s next growth phase.

“We believe that both the VR and Web3 gaming industries have a bright future and that Thirdverse is uniquely positioned to benefit from the market growth trends and the remarkable experience of its team,” said Maezawa.

Thirdverse has an exciting portfolio of VR games that includes the sword-fighting VR title Altair Breaker, announced in August for Meta Quest2 and PCVR. It also announced the multi-player tactical shooter game X8 in September before, revealing in November that both titles were included in Sony’s PlayStationVR2 set to debut in February 2023.

****

Sign up to the world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Stay up to date: