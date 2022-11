This Morning, Lorraine and Loose Women will also be taken off air on Wednesday to make way for Group D matches.

This is also the case on Thursday before the daytime schedule returns to normal on Friday.

It means Monday was the only day Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield would be hosting This Morning, this week.

Fans will no doubt be disappointed by the news of the shake-up as the football will continue to dominate schedules for the next four weeks.