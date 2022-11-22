Thousands of drivers at risk of fines for misusing disabled spaces

Drivers have been issued with a disabled parking space warning as thousands could be at risk of fines. Any driver using a Blue Badge without being entitled to could be hit with a £1,000 fine.

Blue Badges help people with disabilities or health conditions park closer to their destination. The scheme also gives access to disabled bays and permission to park on yellow lines. But some motorists have been caught taking advantage of the scheme.

A recent study by Comparethemarket has revealed that between 2019 and 2021 there were 3,496 prosecutions for drivers illegally using a Blue Badge and another 171 offences committed by the Blue Badge holder themselves.

Based on a survey of 2,000 British motorists, the research revealed that 17- to 24-year-olds are most likely to illegally use a friend or family member’s Blue Badge (31 percent) and more than one in 10 have forged or used a stolen Blue Badge.

The survey also revealed that motorists aged 55+ are least likely to misuse a Blue Badge, with 94 percent claiming they have never illegally used a family or friend’s Blue Badge.

