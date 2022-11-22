Time to leave BT, Sky and Virgin as lowest-ever prices unleashed





If your current broadband contract has ended then now is a very good time to go shopping for a new deal. All of the big Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have launched money-saving discounts in time for Black Friday with some even boasting that the new deals offer their lowest-ever prices. Of course, getting these reductions will mean switching suppliers but it’s well worth considering if you want to slash your monthly outgoings. For anyone thinking of grabbing a broadband deal this Black Friday, Express.co.uk has been shopping around to find all the best offers from BT, Sky, Virgin, Plusnet and more – here is what is on offer and how much you can save.

BT BROADBAND DEAL: Six months half price

PRICE: From £14.49

FEATURES: BT broadband is offering six months of broadband for half the usual price. That means you can get 36Mbps speeds for just £14.49 per month or upgrade to speedy 900Mbps speeds for £27.99 per month. Read our guide to all the best BT Black Friday deals

CONTRACT: 24-months | No upfront fee

SEE BT THE DEALS HERE SKY BROADBAND DEAL: Lowest-ever price

PRICE: From £23

FEATURES: Sky is offering broadband at its lowest price with things now starting from just £23 per month. That deal includes 36Mbps speeds which are fast enough for a bit of streaming and sending emails. Those wanting faster speeds can get 145Mbps for £30 or 500Mbps for £40. Read our guide to all the best Sky broadband Black Friday deals

CONTRACT: 18 months | £19.95 fee

SEE SKY THE DEALS HERE

VIRGIN MEDIA DEAL: Fast speeds for under £30

PRICE: From £27

FEATURES: If you need blisteringly quick broadband the Virgin Media is worth considering. The UK ISP is currently offering its M350 service with 362Mbps speeds for just £27 per month – that’s a saving of almost £30. There’s also 516Mbps downloads for just £33. Read our guide to all the best Virgin Media Black Friday deals

CONTRACT: 18 months | £9.99 upfront fee

SEE VIRGIN MEDIA THE DEALS HERE PLUSNET DEAL: Cheap prices and free gift cards

PRICE: From £21.99

FEATURES: BT’s Plusnet service has some very cheap broadband plans and is also throwing in free gift cards with some of its packages. You can currently get entry-level 38Mbps speeds for £21.99. There’s also 145Mbps downloads for £23.99 which includes a £50 rewards card or 500Mbps for £37.99 with a £75 gift card included. Read our guide to all the best Plusnet Black Friday deals

CONTRACT: 24-months | No upfront fee

SEE BT THE DEALS HERE

TALKTALK DEAL: Free Prime for a year

PRICE: From £29.95

FEATURES: Fancy free Amazon Prime for a year? That’s exactly what TalkTalk is dishing out. This offer is available on a number of plans including the firm’s Full Fibre 100 and Full Fibre 900 options. Read our guide to all the best TalkTalk Friday deals

CONTRACT: 24-months | No upfront fee

SEE BT THE DEALS HERE COMMUNITY FIBRE DEAL: Half price deals

PRICE: From £13.75

FEATURES: Community Fibre is growing its connections across London and if it’s in your street it’s worth making the switch. Right now you can get speedy 200Mbps downloads for just £13.75 per month or faster 500Mbps for £18.75.

CONTRACT: 24-months | No upfront fee

SEE BT THE DEALS HERE HYPEROPTIC DEAL: 40% off

PRICE: From £17.99

FEATURES: Hyperotic has cut the price of its fibre plans by up to 40 percent. That means you can grab 50Mbps speeds for £17.99 or 500Mbps for £25.

CONTRACT: 24-months | No upfront fee

SEE BT THE DEALS HERE

What Broadband Speeds Do You Really Need? We all want faster broadband but do you really need those blisteringly quick downloads? The faster your package the more you’ll pay each month so it’s worth checking to see if your home would cope with a slower connection. If all you do is watch a bit of Netflix and send the odd email you won’t need a premium plan. Here’s a quick guide to help you choose 36Mbps – 75Mbps • Perfect for web browsing and streaming in HD 100Mbps – 250Mbps • Perfect for web browsing, streaming in 4K and casual gaming 300Mbps – 500Mbps • Perfect for very busy homes where lots of people are using the web, streaming films and making video calls at the same time 1Gbps • Perfect for gamers who download endless new titles and don’t want to spend hours waiting for files to arrive on their consoles. Gig1 will also suit homes with lots of people streaming and watching TV in 4K/8K quality.

Like Loading...