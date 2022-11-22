Today – November 22nd In History: Key Events Of The World In Politics, Sports And Art

Check significant events that occurred on November 22nd in history in politics, technology, art and sports.

November 22nd in History: Several defining events in history occurred on November 22nd. From the assassination of the world’s most powerful man and the dawn of a new era in heavyweight boxing history to the demise of the most famous pirate to have ever lived, November 22nd holds an important place in the history books. Read on to learn about the important events that took place on November 22nd in history in the fields of politics, sports, technology, and art and enhance your general knowledge.

Historical Events

In 1830, Charles Grey, the 2nd Earl Grey became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In 1918, Jozef Pilsudski was appointed the Chief of State of Poland. He is regarded as the father of the Second Polish Republic, which was re-established in 1918.

In 1943, Lebanon declared its independence from France after 23 years of mandate rule.

In 1963, the 35th U.S. President, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated. Kennedy was a proponent of civil rights and brought reforms to curb the mafia. He was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine.

In 1963, vice president Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

In 1975, Juan Carlos was declared King of Spain after the death of dictator Francisco Franco and the restoration of the monarchy.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher withdrew from the Conservative Party leadership election, thus sealing the end of her rule after 11 years.

In 2002, over 100 people were killed in riots in Nigeria, sparked by the Miss World contest and a journalist’s blasphemous comments on the Prophet Muhammad.

In 2004, the Orange revolution began in Ukraine over rumours of corruption in the Ukrainian presidential election.

In 2005, Angela Merkel became the first female Chancellor of Germany.

In 2016, US President Barack Obama posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to computer scientist and Navy Admiral Grace Hopper. She invented the first computer compiler and co-developed the early computer language COBOL.

In 2017, Uber admitted to paying off hackers who stole information affecting 57 million people worldwide.

Sports Events

In 1986, legendary boxer Mike Tyson knocked out Trevor Berbick to become the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history at just 20 years old.

In 1965, Muhammad Ali defended his heavyweight title for the second time by KOing Floyd Patterson.

In 2013, Norwegian chess prodigy Magnus Carlsen defeated India’s Viswanathan Anand to win the World Chess Championship.

In 2014, Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona set a new goal-scoring record in La Liga with 253 goals.

In 2015, Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat Switzerland’s Roger Federer to win the ATP World Tour Finals four times in a row.

Art and Culture Events

In 1832, the opera “La Forza del Destino” by Giuseppe Verdi was first performed at the Bolshoi Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia.

In 1963, The Beatles released their second album, “With the Beatles,” in the UK.

In 1991, Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgan’s debut film “Phool Aur Kaante” was released.

In 1995, Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures released the world’s first fully computer-animated film, Toy Story.

Notable Demises

Sr. No Death Year Personality 1 1286 Eric V, King of Denmark from 1259 to 1286 2 1718 Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard, feared English pirate who terrorised sailors in the West Indies and North American waters. 3 1773 Robert Clive, British explorer and the founder of the British Raj in India by winning the Battle of Plassey 4 1886 Mary Boykin Chestnut, American author and confederacy supporter known for her Civil War diary 5 1963 C.S. Lewis, British author known for the children’s fantasy series The Chronicles of Narnia 6 1963 John F. Kennedy, American politician and civil rights advocate who served as the 35th President of the United States 7 1986 Scatman Crothers, American actor and musician best known for acting in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining 8 2002 C.S. Nayudu, Indian cricketer and the brother of C.K. Nayudu

Famous Birthdays

Sr. No Birth Year Personality 1 1710 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach, German organist and composer and son of Johann Sebastian Bach 2 1808 Thomas Cook, English businessman and the founder of the Thomas Cook Group, one of the biggest hospitality companies till its collapse in 2019 3 1819 George Eliot aka Mary Ann Evans, English novelist and poet known for writing Silas Marner 4 1898 Wiley Post, Native American aviator who was the first pilot to fly solo around the world 5 1917 Andrew Huxley, English physiologist and biophysicist, who won the Nobel Prize in physiology for his work with the nerve cells 6 1943 Billie Jean King, American tennis player who won the Battle of the sexes tennis match against Bobby Riggs 7 1948 Saroj Khan, Indian dance choreographer 8 1965 Mads Mikkelsen, Danish actor and Cannes Best Actor Award winner known for his films The Hunt and Another Round 9 1983 Scarlett Johansson, Oscar-nominated actress known for playing Black Widow in the MCU 10 1986 Oscar Pistorious, South African sprinter and double-amputee who became the 10th athlete to compete at both the Paralympics and the Olympics 11 1990 Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood actor who is currently one of the most bankable stars in the industry. He recently appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

