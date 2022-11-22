Tokyo Vice season 1 BBC episode schedule

The synopsis for the first episode, The Test, reads: “Hired as Meicho Shimbun’s first American crime reporter, Jake

Adelstein is quickly tasked with covering two cases that initially appear unrelated, but soon stakes his career – and life – on connecting the dots.”

The Test will be followed by episode two, Kishi Kaisei: “As crime boss, Tozawa dangerously toes the line between territories, the rival Chihara-Kai scramble to collect dues.

“Samantha protects another hostess, while Jake witnesses a confrontation that changes everything.”

Tokyo Vice premieres on Tuesday, November 22, at 9.10pm on BBC One.