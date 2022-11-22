Tom Parker’s widow steps out with wedding ring on amid ‘new romance’

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey Parker put on a brave face this evening as she posed on the red carpet at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards, held in London.

The mother-of-two stunned in a plunging nude and silver blazer dress which complimented her physique and legs.

Kelsey was also spotted wearing her wedding ring she still proudly keeps on her finger, eight months on from her late husband’s death.

The influencer’s first red carpet outing comes amid reports she is dating a new man named Sean Boggans.

According to the Mail Online, she met the electrician during a trip to Greece in September and attended a wedding with him last month.

She is yet to address the reports, but has taken to Instagram to give fans an insight into tonight’s event on her Story.