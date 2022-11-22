Tuvalu Moves Into Metaverse to Fight for Existence By DailyCoin



Authorities in Tuvalu have announced plans to create a digital replica of the country. This comes as rising sea levels threaten the future of the Pacific island nation.

The first country to move to a metaverse

Reportedly, Tuvalu’s Foreign Minister Simon Kofe announced plans to replicate islands and landmarks in the metaverse at the COP27 climate summit.

The politician argued that it was time to look at alternative solutions for the country’s survival in the face of rising sea levels. In addition, digital replicas could preserve the country’s culture and knowledge for future generations.

“Our land, our ocean, our culture are the most precious assets of our people, and to keep them safe from harm, no matter what happens in the physical world, we will move them to the cloud,” explained about the project prime minister.

If the project is implemented, Tuvalu will become the first country to move into the metaverse fully. It would also join South Korea’s capital Seoul, and the Caribbean nation of Barbados, as early adopters of the metaverse on the national level.

Devastating Effects of Climate Change

Rising ocean levels pose a threat to the tiny Pacific island nation. Kofe captured worldwide attention when he addressed last year’s COP26 conference standing knee-deep in water to demonstrate Tuvalu’s vulnerability to climate change.

At high tide, up to 40% of the capital district is submerged. Scientists predict that the entire country is expected to be drowned by the end of the century. Kofe stated that he thought that by constructing a digital nation, Tuvalu could continue functioning as a state even if it was fully submerged.

On the Flipside

Even though the metaverse is a cutting-edge technology that opens up many possibilities for immersive digital experiences, it still needs to be developed. Additionally, it is too early to predict what features and shapes the metaverse will have in the future. The lack of a legal basis can also complicate governmental attempts to use the metaverse on national levels.

Why You Should Care

The metaverse is predicted to become an essential part of our day-to-day life. Usage of VR and Web 3.0 might become a solution to make the world’s heritage more accessible and preserve it from destruction. Furthermore, the global metaverse market’s value is expected to grow to around $730.5 billion by 2028.

