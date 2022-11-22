Twitter is reportedly done with job cuts and has started hiring again | Engadget

Twitter won’t be firing and laying off more people, Elon Musk reportedly told the staff members who remained after asking employees to commit to an “extremely hardcore” Twitter during an all-hands meeting. According to The Verge, which heard a partial recording of the event, the company is even actively looking for people to fill roles in engineering and sales. Musk apparently made the announcement on the same day layoffs hit the company’s sales and partnerships teams. Robin Wheeler, Twitter’s head of ad sales, and VP of partnerships Maggie Suniewick were reportedly fired for opposing Musk’s directive to cut more employees. Of course, these all happened after the website’s new owner ordered layoffs that cut the company’s workforce in half.

Musk didn’t specify which roles Twitter is hiring for during the meeting, The Verge said, but he did say that “[i]n terms of critical hires, people who are great at writing software are the highest priority.” Since this all-hands was also the first time Musk met with staff members following his takeover, employees asked him questions about the company’s future, including whether Twitter will move its HQ to Texas like Tesla did. Musk replied that there are no plans for Twitter to move, but that being “dual-headquartered” in both states could make sense.

He also said moving to Texas would “play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing.” Musk said that’s not the case. “It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter… to be the digital town square, we must represent people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views,” he added. As The Verge notes, Twitter recently fired people who called out Musk through tweets and through other avenues.

In addition to addressing questions about the inner workings of the company, Musk announced during the meeting that Twitter might not be relaunching paid verification before this month ends, after all. If you’ll recall, the website had to pause its $8-a-month Blue subscription with verification shortly after it was launched due to a steep rise in impersonation and fake accounts on the website.

Musk previously said that Blue Verified would return on November 29th. But now he told employees and has also announced that Twitter won’t be relaunching the subscription system until the website is confident that it can stop impersonation. Also, Twitter might ultimately give individuals and organizations different color checkmarks, which will make it apparent if users are interacting with a company’s or org’s actual account. Twitter already has a gray “Official” checkmark reserved for organizations, but it looks like it wants to make the indicator more visible and recognizable as a way to prevent people from being duped by impersonators.