UK seals £100m deal as Danish Crown announces plant despite red tape

European pork producer Danish Crown will build a £100million gammon and bacon factory in Brexit Britain, a report has revealed. Rochdale will welcome a 30,500-square-metre factory which will be powered by renewable energy.

The Greater Manchester plant will create 300 jobs once it is operational.

The site is expected to open in the second half of 2023.

The announcement comes despite the company coming to terms with Brexit-induced red tape following the UK’s decision to cut ties with the European Union’s single market and customs union.

Danish Crown chief executive Jais Valeur said: “The UK is now a ‘third country’ in line with the US or Asian markets when we export.”

JUST IN: Nigel Farage issues comeback threat as ‘Brexit betrayal’ risks ‘obliterating’ Rishi Sunak