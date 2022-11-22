UK sends helicopters to Ukraine in sign of ‘unwavering support’

Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine in a bid to step up its support as Kyiv continues to battle against Vladimir Putin’s invasion, a report has revealed. The support package will include Sea King helicopters and 10,000 rounds of artillery shells.

According to the Times, three helicopters will eventually be delivered to Ukraine and the first is already in the ex-Soviet state.

The Westland WS-61 Sea King is around 22 metres long and weighs approximately 6,201 kilograms.

The aircraft is powered by two Rolls-Royce Gnome engines and can reach 129 miles per hour when cruising at sea level.

Westland WS-61 Sea King’s are no longer manufactured but cost around £5million to refurbish at current market prices.

