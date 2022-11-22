



Ukrainians gathered Monday to commemorate a protest movement that began in November 2013 and led to the removal of a pro-Moscow president. The so-called Maidan revolution was followed by a proxy war with Russia, which was a precursor to the current conflict. President Volodymyr Zelensky used the occasion to elevate the spirits of his people, who have faced nearly nine months of brutal warfare and are in the onset of winter.

“Today is the ninth anniversary of the beginning of Maidan — the Revolution of Dignity,” he said. “Now we have a historic opportunity to defend Ukrainian freedom once and for all.” In the capital, Kyiv, people visited memorials to commemorate those who died in a violent crackdown on demonstrators in Maidan Square in February 2014.

While Ukraine has notched significant recent victories against Russia, the situation on the ground is grim, with the head of a major power provider predicting blackouts until at least the end of March. Meanwhile, Ukrainian prosecutors said they had uncovered several suspected torture sites in Kherson after Russian forces retreated from the southern city.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

4. From our correspondents

A Washington Post analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War shows that, after aggressive advances in the first weeks of war, Russia has not gained more than 1,000 square miles in a week since April, writes The Post’s Júlia Ledur.

After failing to seize Kyiv in the early stages of the conflict, the Kremlin was left with “poorly equipped, poorly manned units that aren’t quite fulsome” in the field, said Max Bergmann, director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Many of the resources are exhausted and they haven’t been rotated out.”

