Ukrainian forces target Russian-held Black Sea gateway Kinburn Spit

Ukraine tells civilians from recently liberated areas to leave before winter
Ukraine’s forces are targeting the Kinburn Spit, Vladimir Putin’s only remaining outpost in Mykholaiv, which acts as a gateway to the Black Sea and Russian-held parts of Kherson.
The key battlefield development was acknowledged by Ukraine’s military, with a spokesperson saying Kyiv is “continuing a military operation” in the area – which has been used by Moscow as a staging ground for strikes against Ukrainian troops seeking to retake their territory in the south.
Russia has faced monumental setbacks in its nearly nine-month war, and in a rare move, the Kremlin said that Mr Putin would meet the mothers of Russian soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine for the first time as Russia celebrates Mother’s Day this weekend.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities warned that Moscow’s renewed assault on its energy infrastructure has caused “colossal” damage, meaning that millions of Ukrainians are most likely to live with blackouts until at least the end of March.
Fighting also continued near the Donetsk city of Bakhmut, while president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office alleged that Russian strikes across eight regions killed at least eight civilians.
Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make living conditions too difficult this winter, my colleague Oliver Browning reports.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says millions in Ukraine face “life-threatening” conditions over the coming months, with residents of the southern regions urged to move to safer areas in central and western parts of the country.
Meanwhile, citizens living abroad have been asked not to return to the country in an effort to conserve power.
Andy Gregory22 November 2022 21:21
Ukraine investigating alleged prisoner shooting footage
Ukraine has announced that it is now investigating whether Russian troops violated war customs by “feigning to surrender” before opening fire – after Moscow accused Ukrainian soldiers of “executing” its troops.
The heavily contrasting claims centre around brief clips which circulated on Russian social media channels, which Moscow alleges show Ukrainian forces killing troops who were trying to surrender.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claims the footage shows an “execution” and says that Russia wants an international probe.
But Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said today that a probe has been launched on charges of violating the laws or customs of war over what they said was “feigning surrender and opening fire on the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” by the Russian servicemen.
Andy Gregory22 November 2022 20:54
Gas, water and communications ‘restored to hundreds of settlements’ recaptured by Ukraine
Gas supplies have been restored in 1,300 settlements recaptured from Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, told a briefing cited by Ukrainian media.
Water supplies have been restored in 1,400 settlements and mobile communications in 1,200 settlements, he said.
Andy Gregory22 November 2022 20:09
Senators urge Pentagon to reconsider Gray Eagle drones for Ukraine
A bipartisan group of US senators have pressed Joe Biden’s administration to carefully reconsider Ukraine’s request for lethal Gray Eagle drones to fight Russia.
The Biden administration has so far rejected requests for the armable MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone, which would represent a great technological leap forward for Ukraine, based on concerns that they could be shot down and could escalate the conflict, Reuters reports.
In a letter reported by the Wall Street Journal, 16 senators – including a Republican and a Democrat on the senate armed services committee – expressed concern over US opposition to the request, saying that provision of the armable drone “demands careful reconsideration.”
They gave US secretary of defense Lloyd Austin until 30 November to explain why the Pentagon believed the drone was not appropriate for the fight in Ukraine, whether US concerns related to technology transfer were surmountable, and if the Pentagon thought that introducing the drone, made by General Atomics, would further antagonise Russia.
Andy Gregory22 November 2022 19:44
At least five more civilians killed in Ukraine’s east, as shelling hits humanitarian aid centre, officials say
Four more people have been killed and four wounded in Ukraine-held areas of the Donetsk region, governor Pavlo Kyryleno has said.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian shelling also hit a humanitarian aid distribution centre in Orihiv in southeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing a volunteer and wounding two women, the regional governor said.
Andy Gregory22 November 2022 19:21
Gazprom threatens to reduce supplies through last gas pipeline to Europe via Ukraine
Russian state energy giant Gazprom has threatened to reduce natural gas supplies through the last pipeline heading to Europe via Ukraine, claiming that the amount it is supplying to Moldova is not reaching the small former Soviet republic.
If “the imbalance observed during the transit of gas to the Moldovan consumers across Ukraine continues”, Gazprom “will start reducing its gas supplies” through Ukraine starting from Monday, the firm said.
Ukraine’s gas transmission system operator said all supplies that Russia sent through the country were “fully transferred” to Moldova, adding: “This is not the first time that Russia resorts to using gas as a tool of political pressure. This is a gross manipulation of facts in order to justify the decision to further limit the volume of gas supplies to European countries.”
The European energy crisis has hit Moldova hard – with Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure also causing blackouts in Europe’s poorest nation, whose energy systems remain interconnected with that of Kyiv’s.
Andy Gregory22 November 2022 19:00
Ukrainian officials have discussed Russia’s use of Iranian-made drones with Tehran, says Kyiv
Russia’s alleged use of Iranian-made drones in its war against Ukraine has been discussed by Ukrainian and Iranian officials, Kyiv’s foreign ministry has said.
“Such an expert meeting did take place,” spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told CNN. “I cannot disclose the details, but I can assure you that the Ukrainian side continues to take the most drastic measures to prevent the use of Iranian weapons by Russia for the war against Ukraine.
“Ukraine has informed Iran that the consequences of complicity in the Russian aggression will be incommensurable with the potential benefits of cooperation with Russia,” he added.
Andy Gregory22 November 2022 18:38
Ireland to stop using tents to accommodate Ukrainians and other refugees
Ireland will stop using tents to house refugees despite a severe shortage of suitable accommodation, the minister for integration has said.
Roderic O’Gorman told an Oireachtas committee that there are 310 people living in tented accommodation, which had been used as an emergency measure this autumn amid record high numbers of homeless people and high house prices and rents.
Military-grade tents at the Gormanston army camp in Co Meath and other locations have been used to house refugees temporarily as more permanent accommodation was sought.
There has been a severe shortage of suitable emergency accommodation available as the number of Ukrainians in Ireland has increased – the latest figures show there are about 63,000 Ukrainians in Ireland.
Mr O’Gorman said that if they had not used hotels, Ireland would have had to stop taking in Ukrainian refugees from March or April.
Watch: Orban wears scarf depicting Ukrainian territory as part of Hungary
Here is the footage which has led Kyiv to summon Hungary’s ambassador, over the scarf worn by Viktor Orban depicting territories of Ukraine and other neighbouring nations as part of Hungary:
Viktor Orbán wears scarf appearing to show Ukrainian territory as part of Hungary
The scarf is alleged to depict “Greater Hungary” – an informal term for the land which belonged to Budapest prior to 1920, which includes territory now belonging to Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine.
Andy Gregory22 November 2022 17:58
While all eyes are on Ukraine, there’s another conflict licking at Russia’s borders
Our world affairs editor Kim Sengupta reports:
Vladimir Putin stayed away from the G20 summit in Bali to avoid the opprobrium he would have faced over his invasion of Ukraine. But this week he is going to be in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, as another conflict threatens to spread on Russia’s borders.
While international focus has been on Ukraine, the violent confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh – a disputed region which has led to two wars – is threatening to erupt once again.
A brief conflict two years ago has been followed by several large-scale clashes, with hundreds reported killed. Civilians have been forced to flee their homes, and there has been widespread destruction of cultural heritage. More than 120 square kilometres of its territory, says Armenia, is now occupied.
Gruesome images of atrocities have surfaced on social media, including one of an elderly Armenian villager being decapitated and his head being put on a pig’s carcass. Another image shows the naked body of a female Armenian soldier with her legs cut off, her eyes gouged out and a severed finger in her mouth.
Andy Gregory22 November 2022 17:38
