United Cup Field Set | ATP Tour | Tennis

The 18 countries are now confirmed for the first edition of the United Cup, a new annual mixed teams event taking place across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from Thursday 29 December to Sunday 8 January 2023.

Bulgaria will join Greece and Belgium in Group A in Perth. Kazakhstan will join Poland and Switzerland in Group B in Brisbane.

A blockbuster opening session in Perth will feature world No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of top seeded country Greece, up against former world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Thursday 29 December at RAC Arena.

On day one in Brisbane, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and recently crowned Billie Jean King Cup winner Belinda Bencic of Switzerland will meet Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva at Pat Rafter Arena.

The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event presented in partnership with Tennis Australia, offers USD $15 million in prize money and up to 500 Pepperstone ATP and 500 WTA rankings points.

Brisbane, Perth and Sydney will host the group stage from Thursday 29 December to Wednesday 4 January 2023.

Each host city will feature two groups of three countries, competing in a round-robin format.

Each tie will comprise two men’s and two women’s singles matches and one mixed doubles match to be played across two days.

Group winners in each city will play off for one of three semifinal spots.

Three City Champions will advance to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney to be played at Ken Rosewall Arena from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 January. The next best performing team from the group stage will complete the quartet.

Group stage tickets for adults will start from $40 and from $20 for children 14 years and under. Family passes (two adults and two children) will start from $100.

Visit Official Tournament Website