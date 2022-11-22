University of Brighton campus on lockdown after ‘gas leak’





The University of Brighton announced its Falmer campus is closed due to a suspected gas leak on the grounds. The University tweeted that the leak is being looked at by the Gas Board but not access will be granted to the campus on Tuesday. It said: “There will be no access to Falmer campus today while the Gas Board investigates a suspected gas leak. We will update you as soon as we know more. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The University’s free bus service said it is still running a full service to the campus but warned students to expect delays. The service tweeted: “The UB1 is still running the full route today, including to Falmer. “There are delays due to the disruption on campus, please use the app to see the location.”

Brighton University is based across four campuses in Brighton and Eastbourne. The Falmer is set in the South Downes, four miles from Brighton city centre. It is home to the universities school of education, sport and health sciences, and humanities and social sciences. MORE TO FOLLOW…

Like Loading...