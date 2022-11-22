Voters pick pet for calendar cover

Nov. 21—Voters picked the pet they want featured on an upcoming calendar.

Hank the dog received the most votes to be selected as the pet featured on an upcoming calendar.

“This project brings so many smiles to our faces and we’re happy that the community support also provides support for our local animal shelter,” McAlester News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said.

The News-Capital started a pet calendar last year with portions of the proceeds benefitting the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter. Last year’s project raised enough to fill a truckload of food, treats, blankets, beds and other supplies needed at the shelter.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will again go toward supplies for the local animal shelter.

The News-Capital included all pets submitted for nomination in preliminary rounds of voting to determine the semifinalists.

Twenty-six pets advanced to the semifinals for voters to determine which 12 advanced to be featured in an upcoming calendar.

Those 12 pets selected by voters include Hank the dog, Sadey the cat, Penny the dog, Orange-gee the chicken, Louie the dog, Angel the dog, Copper the dog, Brownie the dog, Mabel Blue the dog, Sadie and Fancy the dog, Hercules the dog, Aspen the dog.

Last week included the final vote to determine with of the 12 finalists would be featured on the cover of the pet calendar.

Details on the publish date for the pet calendar have yet to be finalized and will be announced soon.

Calendars will be available for purchase at the McAlester News-Capital office at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester.

Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com