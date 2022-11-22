Walmart Black Friday Sale Includes Many Of The Best Gaming Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Walmart has been launching new Black Friday deals every Monday throughout November, and this week is no different–except that it’s the final and best week of deals. Walmart+ members get to check out all the price cuts right now, while everyone else will need to wait until 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET (November 21) before diving into the latest discounts.

Video games are a big part of this new batch of sales, with some of the lowest prices of the year finally available for titles in the PS5, Switch, and Xbox catalogs. Notable discounts include Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $29, Demon’s Souls for $25, and even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for $55. If you still haven’t checked out Elden Ring, you can snag the GOTY contender for just $35.

Other big game discounts include Sonic Frontiers for $29, Horizon Forbidden West for $35, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for $60.

Beyond video games, tons of accessories and PCs are on sale. You’ll even find a few great console bundles up for grabs, such as a Switch bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online. Frugal gamers should consider the Xbox Series S bundle, which includes an extra controller and is on sale for $290, down from $360.

If none of the above caught your eye, fear not–we’ve put together a gigantic list that highlights the best Black Friday deals at Walmart. Remember, Walmart+ members will get early access to the sale, while everyone else will need to hold off until 7 PM ET.