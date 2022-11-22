Warzone 2.0: best console settings | Digital Trends

While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.

Recommended reading:

Controller

Input device

Aiming input device Controller

Inputs

Edit button layout Tactical (personal preference) Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2 Off (personal preference) Stick layout preset Default Controller vibration Off Trigger effect Off

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity High 7 Vertical stick sensitivity 6 ADS sensitivity multiplier 0.70 Sensitivity multiplier 1.00 Vertical aim axis Standard

Gameplay

Aim down sight behavior Hold Change zoom shared input Sprint/tactical sprint/focus Focus behavior Hold Automatic sprint Automatic tactical sprint Equipment behavior Hold Weapon mount activation ADS + melee Interact/reload behavior Prioritize interact Armor plate behavior Apply all

Advanced

Aim assist

Target aim assist On Aim assist type Default

Gyro aiming

Gyro behavior Off Gravity vector Off Gyro sensitivity horizontal N/A Gyro sensitivity vertical N/A Gyro horizontal inversion Off Gyro vertical inversion Off

Aiming

Aim response curve type Dynamic ADS sens. multiplier [focus] 1.00 ADS sensitivity transition timing Instant Custom sensitivity per zoom On (personal preference) Inputs deadzone Personal preference

Movement behaviors

Sprint/tactical sprint behavior Toggle Auto move forward Off Tactical sprint behavior Double tap Grounded mantel Off Automatic airborne mantel Partial Automatic ground mantel Off Invert slide and dive behavior Standard Plunging underwater Plunge freely Parachute auto-deploy Off Sprinting door bash On Ledge hang mantel behavior Mantel only

Combat behaviors

ADS stick swap Off Backpack alternate control Off ADS interruption behavior Interrupt Weapon mount movement exit On Weapon mount exit delay Short Depleted ammo weapon switch On Quick C4 detonation On

Vehicle behaviors

Vehicle camera recenter Short delay Camera initial position Free look

Overlays behaviors

Ping wheel delay Moderate Double tap danger ping delay Moderate

Graphics

Details and textures

On-demand texture streaming On (if possible) Allocated texture cache size Auto Enable download limits Off Daily download limit N/A

Post-processing effects

World motion blur Off Weapon motion blur Off Film grain 0.00 Depth of field Off FidelityFX CAS On FidelityFX CAS strength 50

View

120Hz refresh rate On Field of view 100 (personal preference) ADS field of view Affected Weapon field of view Default 3rd-person field of view 80 Vehicle field of view Default 1st-person camera movement Default [100%] 3rd-person camera movement Default [100%] 3rd-person ADS transition 3rd-person ADS Default spectator camera Game perspective High dynamic range (HDR) On HDR brightness 1.000

Audio

Volumes

Audio mix Headphone bass boost Master volume 100 Music volume 0 Dialogue volume 0 Effects volume 100 Hit marker volume 100 Mono audio Off Mono amount N/A

Subtitles

Subtitles Personal preference Subtitles size Personal preference Subtitles background opacity Personal preference

Voice Chat

Voice chat On (personal preference) Last words voice chat On (personal preference) Proximity chat On (personal preference) Voice chat device Headset Open mic recording threshold 70 (personal preference) Voice chat volume 60 (personal preference) Microphone test Off Microphone volume 100

Channels

Mute yourself when connecting Off Game voice channel All lobby

Audio advanced settings

Juggernaut music Off Hit marker sound effects MW Reduce tinnitus sound Off

Interface

Readability

Menu text size Default (personal preference) Text chat text size Default (personal preference) Text chat background opacity Personal preference Text chat message duration Personal preference Language selection Personal preference Color customization Personal preference

Subtitles

Subtitles All off (personal preference) Subtitles size Default Subtitles background opacity 0

HUD

Minimap shape Square Minimap rotation On Horizontal compass On Crosshairs On Crosshair bobbing Off Hit markers visuals On Damage-based hit markers On Player names Abbreviated Vehicle HUD prompts Fade after 5 seconds

Telemetry

Telemetry Custom Server latency On Packet loss On Clock On Connection meter Off

Advanced interface settings

Gameplay tips On Tooltips On Parallax effects On Center dot Off Center dot scale Default

Editors’ Recommendations

























