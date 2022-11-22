Warzone 2.0: best console settings | Digital Trends

Categories
While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.

Controller

Controller settings in Warzone 2.0.

Input device

Aiming input device Controller

Inputs

Edit button layout Tactical (personal preference)
Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2 Off (personal preference)
Stick layout preset Default
Controller vibration Off
Trigger effect Off

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity High 7
Vertical stick sensitivity 6
ADS sensitivity multiplier 0.70
Sensitivity multiplier 1.00
Vertical aim axis Standard

Gameplay

Aim down sight behavior Hold
Change zoom shared input Sprint/tactical sprint/focus
Focus behavior Hold
Automatic sprint Automatic tactical sprint
Equipment behavior Hold
Weapon mount activation ADS + melee
Interact/reload behavior Prioritize interact
Armor plate behavior Apply all

Advanced

Aim assist

Target aim assist On
Aim assist type Default

Gyro aiming

Gyro behavior Off
Gravity vector Off
Gyro sensitivity horizontal N/A
Gyro sensitivity vertical N/A
Gyro horizontal inversion Off
Gyro vertical inversion Off

Aiming

Aim response curve type Dynamic
ADS sens. multiplier [focus] 1.00
ADS sensitivity transition timing Instant
Custom sensitivity per zoom On (personal preference)
Inputs deadzone Personal preference

Movement behaviors

Sprint/tactical sprint behavior Toggle
Auto move forward Off
Tactical sprint behavior Double tap
Grounded mantel Off
Automatic airborne mantel Partial
Automatic ground mantel Off
Invert slide and dive behavior Standard
Plunging underwater Plunge freely
Parachute auto-deploy Off
Sprinting door bash On
Ledge hang mantel behavior Mantel only

Combat behaviors

ADS stick swap Off
Backpack alternate control Off
ADS interruption behavior Interrupt
Weapon mount movement exit On
Weapon mount exit delay Short
Depleted ammo weapon switch On
Quick C4 detonation On

Vehicle behaviors

Vehicle camera recenter Short delay
Camera initial position  Free look

Overlays behaviors

Ping wheel delay Moderate
Double tap danger ping delay Moderate

Graphics

Graphics settings in Warzone 2.0.

Details and textures

On-demand texture streaming On (if possible)
Allocated texture cache size Auto
Enable download limits Off
Daily download limit N/A

Post-processing effects

World motion blur Off
Weapon motion blur Off
Film grain 0.00
Depth of field Off
FidelityFX CAS On
FidelityFX CAS strength 50

View

120Hz refresh rate On
Field of view 100 (personal preference)
ADS field of view Affected
Weapon field of view Default
3rd-person field of view 80
Vehicle field of view Default
1st-person camera movement Default [100%]
3rd-person camera movement Default [100%]
3rd-person ADS transition 3rd-person ADS
Default spectator camera Game perspective
High dynamic range (HDR) On
HDR brightness 1.000

Audio

Audio settings in Warzone 2.0.

Volumes

Audio mix Headphone bass boost
Master volume 100
Music volume 0
Dialogue volume 0
Effects volume 100
Hit marker volume 100
Mono audio Off
Mono amount N/A

Subtitles

Subtitles Personal preference
Subtitles size Personal preference
Subtitles background opacity Personal preference

Voice Chat

Voice chat On (personal preference)
Last words voice chat On (personal preference)
Proximity chat On (personal preference)
Voice chat device Headset
Open mic recording threshold 70 (personal preference)
Voice chat volume 60 (personal preference)
Microphone test Off
Microphone volume 100

Channels

Mute yourself when connecting  Off
Game voice channel All lobby

Audio advanced settings

Juggernaut music Off
Hit marker sound effects MW
Reduce tinnitus sound Off

Interface

Interface settings in Warzone 2.0.

Readability

Menu text size Default (personal preference)
Text chat text size Default (personal preference)
Text chat background opacity Personal preference
Text chat message duration Personal preference
Language selection Personal preference
Color customization  Personal preference

Subtitles

Subtitles All off (personal preference)
Subtitles size Default
Subtitles background opacity 0

HUD

Minimap shape Square
Minimap rotation On
Horizontal compass On
Crosshairs On
Crosshair bobbing Off
Hit markers visuals On
Damage-based hit markers On
Player names Abbreviated
Vehicle HUD prompts Fade after 5 seconds

Telemetry

Telemetry Custom
Server latency On
Packet loss On
Clock On
Connection meter Off

Advanced interface settings

Gameplay tips On
Tooltips On
Parallax effects On
Center dot Off
Center dot scale Default

