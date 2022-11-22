Warzone 2.0: best console settings | Digital Trends

While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
Recommended reading:
Controller
Input device
|Aiming input device
|Controller
Inputs
|Edit button layout
|Tactical (personal preference)
|Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2
|Off (personal preference)
|Stick layout preset
|Default
|Controller vibration
|Off
|Trigger effect
|Off
Aiming
|Horizontal stick sensitivity
|High 7
|Vertical stick sensitivity
|6
|ADS sensitivity multiplier
|0.70
|Sensitivity multiplier
|1.00
|Vertical aim axis
|Standard
Gameplay
|Aim down sight behavior
|Hold
|Change zoom shared input
|Sprint/tactical sprint/focus
|Focus behavior
|Hold
|Automatic sprint
|Automatic tactical sprint
|Equipment behavior
|Hold
|Weapon mount activation
|ADS + melee
|Interact/reload behavior
|Prioritize interact
|Armor plate behavior
|Apply all
Advanced
Aim assist
|Target aim assist
|On
|Aim assist type
|Default
Gyro aiming
|Gyro behavior
|Off
|Gravity vector
|Off
|Gyro sensitivity horizontal
|N/A
|Gyro sensitivity vertical
|N/A
|Gyro horizontal inversion
|Off
|Gyro vertical inversion
|Off
Aiming
|Aim response curve type
|Dynamic
|ADS sens. multiplier [focus]
|1.00
|ADS sensitivity transition timing
|Instant
|Custom sensitivity per zoom
|On (personal preference)
|Inputs deadzone
|Personal preference
Movement behaviors
|Sprint/tactical sprint behavior
|Toggle
|Auto move forward
|Off
|Tactical sprint behavior
|Double tap
|Grounded mantel
|Off
|Automatic airborne mantel
|Partial
|Automatic ground mantel
|Off
|Invert slide and dive behavior
|Standard
|Plunging underwater
|Plunge freely
|Parachute auto-deploy
|Off
|Sprinting door bash
|On
|Ledge hang mantel behavior
|Mantel only
Combat behaviors
|ADS stick swap
|Off
|Backpack alternate control
|Off
|ADS interruption behavior
|Interrupt
|Weapon mount movement exit
|On
|Weapon mount exit delay
|Short
|Depleted ammo weapon switch
|On
|Quick C4 detonation
|On
Vehicle behaviors
|Vehicle camera recenter
|Short delay
|Camera initial position
|Free look
Overlays behaviors
|Ping wheel delay
|Moderate
|Double tap danger ping delay
|Moderate
Graphics
Details and textures
|On-demand texture streaming
|On (if possible)
|Allocated texture cache size
|Auto
|Enable download limits
|Off
|Daily download limit
|N/A
Post-processing effects
|World motion blur
|Off
|Weapon motion blur
|Off
|Film grain
|0.00
|Depth of field
|Off
|FidelityFX CAS
|On
|FidelityFX CAS strength
|50
View
|120Hz refresh rate
|On
|Field of view
|100 (personal preference)
|ADS field of view
|Affected
|Weapon field of view
|Default
|3rd-person field of view
|80
|Vehicle field of view
|Default
|1st-person camera movement
|Default [100%]
|3rd-person camera movement
|Default [100%]
|3rd-person ADS transition
|3rd-person ADS
|Default spectator camera
|Game perspective
|High dynamic range (HDR)
|On
|HDR brightness
|1.000
Audio
Volumes
|Audio mix
|Headphone bass boost
|Master volume
|100
|Music volume
|0
|Dialogue volume
|0
|Effects volume
|100
|Hit marker volume
|100
|Mono audio
|Off
|Mono amount
|N/A
Subtitles
|Subtitles
|Personal preference
|Subtitles size
|Personal preference
|Subtitles background opacity
|Personal preference
Voice Chat
|Voice chat
|On (personal preference)
|Last words voice chat
|On (personal preference)
|Proximity chat
|On (personal preference)
|Voice chat device
|Headset
|Open mic recording threshold
|70 (personal preference)
|Voice chat volume
|60 (personal preference)
|Microphone test
|Off
|Microphone volume
|100
Channels
|Mute yourself when connecting
|Off
|Game voice channel
|All lobby
Audio advanced settings
|Juggernaut music
|Off
|Hit marker sound effects
|MW
|Reduce tinnitus sound
|Off
Interface
Readability
|Menu text size
|Default (personal preference)
|Text chat text size
|Default (personal preference)
|Text chat background opacity
|Personal preference
|Text chat message duration
|Personal preference
|Language selection
|Personal preference
|Color customization
|Personal preference
Subtitles
|Subtitles
|All off (personal preference)
|Subtitles size
|Default
|Subtitles background opacity
|0
HUD
|Minimap shape
|Square
|Minimap rotation
|On
|Horizontal compass
|On
|Crosshairs
|On
|Crosshair bobbing
|Off
|Hit markers visuals
|On
|Damage-based hit markers
|On
|Player names
|Abbreviated
|Vehicle HUD prompts
|Fade after 5 seconds
Telemetry
|Telemetry
|Custom
|Server latency
|On
|Packet loss
|On
|Clock
|On
|Connection meter
|Off
Advanced interface settings
|Gameplay tips
|On
|Tooltips
|On
|Parallax effects
|On
|Center dot
|Off
|Center dot scale
|Default
Editors’ Recommendations