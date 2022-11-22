Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally – Rutherford Source

It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area.
1Santa Bootcamp
This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park. You might also recognize the spot where Santa Bootcamp takes place which is the same house featured in the show ‘Nashville’. Local Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director of Studio Tenn, plays Ed Mancini, a local mall magnate who wants to host a holiday patrons party. Emily, played by Emily Kinney, sets out to find the perfect Santa and find the inspiration to throw the best party.
Find it on Lifetime, available for streaming.
2Steppin into the Holiday
photo from Visit Columbia
Featuring Mario Lopez and local Jana Kramer, this movie is about a former Broadway star who returns to his hometown for Christmas after being fired as the producer/judge of a hit TV series. The film has been available for viewing with special events in Columbia as it features some Columbia landmarks.
It will premiere this Friday, November 25th on Lifetime.
3It’s Christmas Again
This film follows Jake Young, a young boy who experiences a life-changing effect when he transports back to Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth after a skateboarding accident right before Christmas. You will see notable places in downtown Franklin like the Franklin Theatre and more.
Franklin Theatre will have a showing on Saturday December 10th, 2:30 pm, find tickets here.
Local AMC theaters will have showings on November 29th, find tickets here.
Regal will also have showings on November 29th, find tickets here.
