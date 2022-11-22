We remain confident of moving to an environment of regulatory forbearance: K Madhavan on NTO 2.0: Best Media Info

K Madhavan

With the amended new tariff order (NTO) released by the Telecom Regulatory Authourtiy of India (TRAI), K Madhavan, President, Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation, and Country Manager and President of Disney Star, Tuesday expressed industry’s confidence in the environment of regulatory forbearance, an approach adopted by the new leadership of the regulator.

The amended NTO addressed the issue of cap on channels’ maximum retail price (MRP) and maximum discounts offered by broadcasters on bouquets.

The NTO 2.0 is aimed at reducing the monthly cable bill of the consumer which will eventually help the television industry grow to its full potential.

Madhavan said that the NTO 2.0 is the outcome of the strong collaboration between industry and TRAI under the leadership of Dr. Vaghela.

“Rather than pursue a litigative approach to address pending demands, our approach of engaging in constructive dialogue has allowed us to make strong progress in creating a more conducive environment for the industry on the pricing front,” he said.

