Web3 Game Platform Vulcan Forged Appoints Ex-EA Sports & Immutable Marketing Leaders for its C-suite – NFTgators

Blockchain and NFT game studio, Vulcan Forged, today announced the appointment of a new chief communications officer (CCO), in addition to the new chief marketing officer appointed last week (CMO).

Both new C-suite hires, Chris Bowden (CCO) and David Daumas (CMO), were formerly Electronic Arts and Immutable senior execs. With over a decade of marketing and communications experience, Bowden was most recently the global marketing director at Immutable, where he spent over three years.

Prior to that, he enjoyed a 9-year career in APAC leadership roles at Electronic Arts, where he led localized and culturalized marketing strategies in markets such as Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia & Greater China, India, Middle East and Africa, for some of the most famous franchises in the world including EA SPORTS FIFA and Battlefield.

“Empowering all gamers with true digital asset ownership is a revolution I am immensely passionate about, and I am thrilled to be helping Vulcan Forged achieve this exciting future for our industry” said Bowden.

Bringing with him over 15 years of experience in marketing, David Daumas was the global engagement & acquisition marketing manager at EA from 2014 – 2017, where he managed a portfolio of AAA games that included EA SPORTS FIFA, UFC, and NHL.

Following that, he spent five years at a loyalty program company and was a senior product marketing manager for Immutable’s fan tokens platform. He was most recently the marketing director at Absolute Labs, a Web3 customer engagement platform.

Daumas was recruited for his expertise in implementing strategies that drive hyper-growth in all facets of marketing, including brand, lifecycle, product marketing, and growth. In his new role as CMO of Vulcan Forged, he is responsible for evaluating the company’s current ecosystem and seeing the opportunity within as well as reaching out for new ones.

Speaking to NFTgators in an email, Daumas said: “In the last 18 months, we have been seeing some amazing projects showing what Web3 can deliver for users and players. At the same time, we are at a key moment at a macro-level. A lot of negative news is coming out of the crypto space at the moment. Bad actors are the focus of the narrative and we have to work harder than ever to come on top. My goal will be to continue exploring Web3 marketing practices while also taking into consideration more traditional marketing strategies to help grow Vulcan Forged to the next level. That means focusing on meaningful growth and building stronger customer journeys.”

In the space of two years, Vulcan Forged has grown from just two staff members to a headcount numbering more than 130 people. The company’s recent $8 million Series A fundraise and its new C-suite appointments signal key industry trends in which Web3 companies continue to hire and build while tech giants such as Meta, Twitter, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft see hiring freezes and mass layoffs.

