Wendy Moten’s 1st The Voice Performance vs. Her Last Proves She’s the G.O.A.T.

The Voice season 21 runner-up Wendy Moten is easily one of the most impressive vocalists to ever grace the competition show’s stage. Week after week, the Coaches were blown away by Moten’s incredible range and the effortlessness with which she performed notoriously difficult material. Based on her talent, it’s no surprise that Moten was a 35-year music industry veteran before her journey on The Voice. Here’s a look back at Moten’s first performance on The Voice vs. her last. Spoiler alert: They’re both beyond phenomenal.

The Blind Audition

During her Blind Audition, Moten performed the classic “We Can Work It Out” by The Beatles, and like a true pro, the first few bars she sang had an easy, conversational quality to them. However, it wasn’t long before she reached the chorus and exploded into a belt that was undeniably stunning. By the end of her extraordinary performance, Moten received a Four-Chair turn and rave reviews from the Coaches.

“You are what this show is all about—a voice that is so powerful, that is so transcendent, that you kind of move people to like, another level,” said Coach Kelly Clarkson at the time of her performance. “I forgot that I hadn’t even pressed my button, I was just enjoying myself. It’s like your show, it was beautifully done.”

The Finale

Keeping with The Voice tradition, Moten was allotted two songs during the Finale and a duet with her Coach, Blake Shelton. It seemed fitting that her last solo performance on the show was Patti LaBelle’s take on the timeless classic “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” In true Moten fashion, the artistry with which she approached such a well-known track was breathtaking. The emotional highs and lows took the listener on a journey, and while the same was true of her first performance, her last had a notably more intimate quality.

