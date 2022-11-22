What should CIOs prepare for before implementing Quantum Computing? – ET CIO

Dr. Stefan Woerner of IBM Research Europe in the first few minutes of interaction eases the biggest worry about Quantum Computing [QC]. “You don’t have to get your own quantum computer and maintain it, rather you can access a quantum computer via the cloud,” he states.

A Principal Research Staff Member and Manager of the Quantum Applications Research & Software group of IBM Quantum at IBM Research Europe – Zurich, Woerner points out the primary thing to do is clarify what you want quantum to do for you and the criteria for its success. Now, speed, accuracy or quality and cost are the obvious parameters, but what are the specific use cases to solve for.

In an exclusive discussion with ETCIO, Woerner draws a checklist for CIOs with things to prepare for before implementing Quantum Computing at their enterprises.

How can Quantum Computing be harnessed by enterprises and IT?



Quantum Computing is a new way of computing and technology, and the way to access it is via the cloud. Therefore, you don’t have to get your own quantum computer and maintain it, rather you can access a quantum computer via the cloud.

This makes it easier to send jobs to QC, leverage and integrate it in certain enterprise processes. We are also pushing it very hard for frictionless integration. We are looking into classically established frameworks such that a Subject Matter Expert (SME) can fully use the tools they are familiar with to formulate the problems, then model the things they are interested in. They can use these tools to translate that into the language that can be sent to the QC. The goal is to have this end-to-end stack, ideally through today’s established tools used for classical problems and then sending it to QC through the cloud.

Elaborating on this same question, now if a CIO wants to invest in Quantum, what are some of the use cases that have established precedent in the community.



The use cases that we are investigating today on a quantum computer are from a broad range. We are looking at some use cases where we can use Quantum ML and ML and possibly improve that, looking at optimization algorithms that can be enhanced.

We are also looking at natural science cases where QC can enhance material discovery. If we talk about ML, today there are many challenging problems for classical computers like – fraud detection, where a QC can possibly help.

There are different things that QC may do better than a classical computer. For example, a QC can help to solve a problem faster, to a better quality, better/higher accuracy, better result for optimization of ML. It may also help to solve a problem at a lower cost and be more efficient.

Speed, accuracy or quality and cost are the parameters. Ideally of course, all three can happen, but we need to ask the question, where we see an impact from QC, what would be the main pain point classically and how these things fit together. QC will not solve everything, but for some problems, it can have a huge impact.

Talking about the cost optimization factor, isn’t it a bit expensive at the initial stages and it’s only later it might be a cost-effective technique to solve the problem?



The real question is how long it will take to adapt this technology later. Because, first, you need to identify what are the right problems, where are possible advantages, such that you can really leverage them later. Quantum computers will not be able to help everywhere so one has to investigate, where and which industry can help and what type of application will have a real impact. It’s important to start early to invest in the right direction and then be ready to really apply and integrate it.

Which industry do you think is more receptive to quantum computing? Where is the demand coming from?



We are seeing a lot of demand from the financial sector. Finance in general is a very compute intense industry so there’s already a lot of heavy computation going on. On the other hand, it’s an industry with huge scope, so small improvements can have a large impact. And in the field of finance, we see interest in optimization. For example, when we talk about portfolio optimization, indexation, but also machine learning, forecasting, fraud detection, risk analysis, the whole financial crime domain – these are all areas of interest.

And things like risk analysis where classical Monte Carlo simulation is a huge driver of computational costs in the financial sector today and if that can be reduced or you can get it faster, that might quite be interesting for banks. So, these are domains where we see a lot of interest and we are collaborating with many banks in the IBM Quantum Network, but we also see in general a lot of great interest from other sectors as well.

We spoke of the opportunities, but what are some of the challenges that enterprises might face before adopting quantum that they have to be prepared for?



There are multiple challenges. First, it is a completely new way of computing, so you have to make sure you have the skills. The first step is to build the team and identify what quantum can really do for you.

Second is to work with a quantum computer. Like we said it could be accessed via the cloud, so this model is easy but the hardware is noisy. We also have to learn how to deal with this noise, apply this to interesting use cases, and scale it to productive problems.

If we talk about building the skills, I think we have two level of skills where the IBM Quantum Network comes in and that is the quantum information science and quantum algorithms, but there’s also the subject matter expertise and usually the clients or the industry, they have their subject matter expertise, where they know best what’s going on and what’s important, but they are lacking the quantum information science or algorithm skills. And here joining an ecosystem like the IBM Quantum Network which brings together the expertise across this whole stack.

What is the advantage of being part of the IBM Quantum Network and the efforts you are making to bring together consortium of banks or other companies together.



The IBM Quantum Network has over 180 members and the members are across multiple industries – finance being one of them, other industries include automotive, healthcare etc. Joining such an ecosystem really helps to get started in this field because of different domain experts in quantum and subject matter expertise. With some of the banks in the Quantum Network, we are collaborating on problems in these domains that are of interest to them, and there are joint research efforts.

We are looking at these problems that are practically relevant. We are trying to understand how they could be approached with a quantum computer. Once we understand that, we are investigating the resources required to implement a problem that’s practical/relevant on a quantum computer, the size of the quantum computer required, how fast it will run, what are really the settings where this quantum approach can outperform a classical approach. In some cases, it might hold and in others it might not.

It’s about finding these applications that have an impact on them. And if there’s a marginal impact then they might not be worth going down the road. So, it’s important to identify an area of potential impact, then depending on the domain required demonstrate theoretically or practically the potential advantage that is possible.