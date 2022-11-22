What Time Will ‘Wednesday’ Release on Netflix?

One of the most anticipated titles of the month and year for Netflix is just hours away. We’re referring to the new 8-episode spinoff series to The Addams Family that touches down on Netflix globally on November 23rd, 2022. If you’re looking to stay up or wake up for Wednesday, here’s when the new series drops where you live.

Coming from MGM Television, the new comedy series with Tim Burton directing four of the eight total episodes follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student where she’s tasked with mastering her newfound psychic ability and solving mysteries.

Full Release Time Schedule for Wednesday Season 1 on Netflix

Unlike licensed content, which lands at midnight in your region’s timezone, Netflix Originals drop simultaneously worldwide.

As a result, depending on where you live will depend on what time it drops. For those living East, you’ll be watching after you finish work or school, whereas those in the West will be watching first thing in the morning or throughout the early hours.

Here’s a timezone breakdown of when Wednesday season 1 will hit Netflix:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 05:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 100:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 16:00 PM (GMT+8) Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 17:00 PM (GMT+9) Japan Standard Time (JST) 17:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 19:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 20:00 PM (GMT+12)

If you cannot figure out what timezone you’re in, you can find a countdown clock targeting midnight at PST.

Countdown

Wednesday Season 1 not showing on Netflix

If the time above has elapsed and Wednesday is not yet showing on Netflix, then there are some simple steps to get it to show up.

On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick, or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. You can also navigate to a different app and then back onto Netflix for the same effect.

If you’re on a web browser, you may need to refresh your cache or close the website down and open it back up again (CTRL + F5 on Windows or CMD + R on Mac).

Effectively, what you’re doing here is refreshing Netflix; if all else fails, try logging out and in again.

Are you watching Wednesday on Netflix on Wednesday? Let us know in the comments down below.