Where the pretty pets go: New grooming facility opens in Yuba City

Nov. 22—Those looking to avoid the shed and terror of at-home pet bathing can now find solace within the Temple of Groom.

Located at 1000 Lincoln Rr., Suite E, in Yuba City, Temple of Groom offers services to dogs and cats of any size, shape, and color.

Glory Bryer, owner and head stylist, has been in the pet grooming industry for the past 20 years. What started as a part-time job in high school, soon blossomed into a full-fledged career as Bryer worked her way up the ladder and paid her way through college.

She graduated from UC Davis with a degree in neurobiology physiology and behavior, a major that emphasizes the understanding of vital functions common to all animals.

“It’s helped make me more analytical of an animal’s behavior I think,” said Bryer. “If they’re acting in a certain way, I start to think, ‘OK, well are they dealing with an ailment?’ or approach it a little bit more inquisitively than I may have done in the past.”

Bryer’s experience has helped her manage all kinds of animals including large breed dogs, elderly pets, cats, and those with special needs or mild aggression. Her wash tubs are placed lower and the equipment is specialized to accommodate all pawed patrons to make their experience as comfortable as possible. An assortment of different medicated and hypoallergenic shampoos are available with the goal of finding the best regime for each pet.

“We deal with a lot of allergy cases and skin irritants out here,” explained Bryer. “Especially in the summer, a lot of animals can be allergic to the different pollen in the air. A new thing I’m trying is a lavender treatment that’s supposed to be really good for yeast situations or fungal things which a lot of animals are prone to as well.”

The facility is currently in the “soft opening” stages with just a few cosmetic touches left to be made. By January, Bryer plans to be open in full with her husband, Chris Kirkland, working as a receptionist and bathing “trainee.”

Breaking away from the traditional 9-5, Temple of Groom is willing to serve clients in the evening and on weekends. Grooming services typically cover a bath, haircut, de-shedding, ear cleaning, and a toenail trim. Other walk-in services include anal gland expression and toenail trimming with a dremel file.

Hours are flexible with appointments being scheduled over the phone, text, or on Instagram. For questions, or those interested in booking an appointment, call 530-777-3185 or text 530-443-7730. Temple of Groom can also be followed on Instagram by searching “templeofgroomyc,” or by email at templeofgroom.yc@gmail.com.