William Woods men’s tennis placed seven in NAIA-ITA rankings

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has released the NAIA Men’s ITA Collegiate Tennis National and Regional Rankings, and William Woods’ men’s tennis team had seven players earning a spot in it.

National rankings include the top 50 singles players and top 25 doubles teams, while the regional rankings include the top 20 singles players and top 10 doubles teams.

“It’s always exciting to see your players get rewarded for having such a dominant fall,” William Woods coach Chance Joost stated in a press release. “Vaclav being in the top 15 is well deserved with his trip to the ITA Cup proving that he deserves to be mentioned as one of the best players in the country. Vitek has been improving every year since he got here, so I’m thrilled that he is seeing the fruit of his labor and as one of the first guys I signed here, it’s extra special.

“Zinovii being a freshman and being included in both the singles and doubles rankings just shows that we are continuing to get the right type of athletes here who are succeeding on and off the court. It says a lot about our program to be the only one in this region to have three singles players and two doubles teams ranked. William Woods continues to be the premier NAIA program on the plains and Midwest. It is just the first ranking though so we have to be disciplined and keep pushing to get better. Go Owls!”

National Singles:

11 – Vaclav Schneider

37 – Vitek Subert

40 – Zinovii Nahirniak

National Doubles:

19 – Zinovii Nahirniak and Patrick Shelepov

21 – Vaclav Schneider and Vitek Subert

Central Region Singles:

1 – Vaclav Schneider

3 – Vitek Subert

4 – Zinovii Nahirniak

8 – Ben Grumley

9 – Patrick Shelepov

20 – Robert Schorr

Central Region Doubles:

2 – Zinovii Nahirniak and Patrick Shelepov

3 – Vaclav Schneider and Vitek Subert

5 – Andrej Jovanovic and Ben Grumley