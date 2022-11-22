Woman admits to leaving suitcase with dead 5-year-old boy inside in Indiana woods





Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls says after countless hours of hard work, investigators are moving closer to justice for Cairo Jordan. “They’re spending so many hours on this case day after day, giving up a lot in their own personal lives so to have at least this much moving forward, to have somebody in custody and let the justice system move forward with that, it’s a big deal,” said Sgt. Huls.Five-year-old Cairo Jordan’s body was found in a suitcase in a wooded area in Washington County back in April. The boy’s mother, Dejuane Anderson, is wanted for his murder and remains on the run.Dawn Coleman was arrested in California last month. Monday, the judge entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf to charges of aiding murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice. Anderson was last seen in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles.“She’s known to travel. It’s very likely she’s moved to different parts of the country. She’s known to wear wigs and extensions, those types of things. Changing her appearance,” said Sgt. Huls.According to the probable cause affidavit, Coleman told investigators she saw Anderson on top of Jordan with his face down on the mattress. Then the two women put his body in a suitcase. Coleman told police she later carried the suitcase into the woods and left it there. Jordan’s cause of death was ruled an electrolyte imbalance. An affidavit detailed chilling Facebook messages Anderson posted referring to her son as a demonic child and talking about an exorcism.Huls says investigators across the country are looking for Anderson to bring her to justice. “It’s an active investigation. A lot of work is going on behind the scenes that people don’t see happening, so we’re hopeful and we’re confident she will be found and she will be brought to justice,” said Huls.Anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts should contact the police.

