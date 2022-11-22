Women’s Tennis Produces Successful Fall Season – University of North Texas Athletics

Texas (Nov. 22, 2022) – With a team consisting of four newcomers combined with strong returning talent, North Texas women’s tennis produced one of their strongest fall seasons in 2022-23.Competing in seven different tournaments, the Mean Green produced an overall record of 95-69 across all doubles and singles matches and won a total of six bracket titles across all tournaments in the fall.In total, UNT posted a 65-43 record as a team in singles play while going 30-16 in doubles competitions.“This was one of best fall seasons we have had both on and off the court,” head coachsaid. “It’s given us a lot of confidence. The character, work ethic and team first mentality of these ladies has been impressive. They are pushing each other every single day and focused on the process.”In singles play, the Mean Green had three different players all tie for the most wins in the fall asandall produced 11 wins apiece.Adams, one of three returners on the team, started her sophomore season strong advancing to the quarterfinal of the Milwaukee Tennis Classic as well as clinching a spot in the consolation bracket final at the ITA Texas Regional. She also combined with freshmanto post a team-best 8-3 doubles record and advance to the semifinal of the ITA Regional for the second straight year.Malm finished the fall 11-7 overall in singles play, highlighted by winning her bracket title at the SMU Red and Blue Challenge. The transfer from Baylor also had a strong season in doubles play, teaming up with Alogo Piqueras to advance all the way to the quarterfinal of the ITA Regional. Malm finished the fall semester strong, winning five of her last six singles matches down the stretch.Alogo Piqueras had a strong start to her collegiate career with an 11-6 overall record in singles play. The freshman out of Mallorca, Spain, went the furthest of any UNT player at the USTA Intercollegiate Championship with three straight wins to start the tournament. In doubles play, in addition to her quarterfinal appearance at the ITA, Alogo also combined withto win the doubles bracket title at the SMU Challenge.Just behind the trio with 11 wins waswho posted an impressive record of 10-5. The freshman out of Milton, Ontario, Canada, opened her career by winning her singles bracket championship at the Harvard Fall Classic. Halvorsen won a doubles bracket championship as well, combining with Zhou to win the title at the UIW Cardinal Classic. Halvorsen was one of just two UNT players to win both a singles and doubles championship in the fall.Zhou was the other Mean Green student-athlete to win both a singles and doubles title. The senior out of Changsha, China had a strong fall season with a singles record of 9-6. Zhou closed out the semester in style as she won both of her titles in the same tournament, winning her singles bracket and teaming up with Halvorsen to take the doubles championship at UIW.After a slower start to her collegiate career, Morais finished the season as strong as any other UNT player. The freshman from Lisbon, Portugal, posted eight wins total and won each of the last seven singles matches she played in. Morais posted a perfect 3-0 record at UIW to win her respective singles bracket championship. As previously mentioned, she also united with Adams to advance to the semifinal of the ITA Regional in doubles play.Competing in a pair of competitions this fall,also had a strong semester. The senior from Bissingen, Germany, went 5-2 overall with three wins at the Harvard Fall Classic and two more at the ITA Regional.“We have group of winners,” Lama said. “Our commitment to continue improving until we compete is going to be very important to have a good start in when we come back for the spring season. This team definitely has high aspirations and deservingly so.”The Mean Green will return to the court for the spring semester on Jan. 13 when they travel to Fort Myers, Florida to compete against Miami of Ohio. The spring dual schedule consists of 17 different matchups including 10 at the Waranch Tennis Complex, which will also be the site of the Conference USA Tournament April 20-23.