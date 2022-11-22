World Cup fans mock Denmark’s Cornelius after ‘miss of the tournament’

Despite a late rally from Denmark as they turned the screw on their resilient opponents, they could not find a way through, making Cornelius’ miss all the worse for the unfortunate striker.

To make matters worse, Mexican referee Cesar Arturo Ramos went to the pitchside VAR monitor to review a stoppage-time penalty decision but ruled against the Danes.

It means Denmark will head into their next group clash against France on Saturday needing to pick up a favourable result if they are to keep their qualification hopes on the right track.

Tunisia, meanwhile, will feel they deserved the luck that came their way after a valiant display at the Education City Stadium.