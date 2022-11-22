World Cup LIVE – Lionel Messi off the mark in awkward meeting

Chairman of FIFA’s refereeing committee, Pierluigi Collina, has explained the confusion surrounding a surge in stoppage time at the 2022 World Cup.

England vs Iran saw no less than 27 minutes of stoppage time played over the two halves, while other matches have also seen a noticeable spike.

“We told everybody to not be surprised if they see the fourth official raising the electronic board with a big number on it, six, seven or eight minutes,” he explained to ESPN. “If you want more active time, we need to be ready to see this kind of additional time given

“Think of a match with three goals scored. A celebration normally takes one, one and a half minutes, so with three goals scored, you lose five or six minutes. What we want to do is accurately calculate the added time at the end of each half.

It can be the fourth official to do that, we were successful in Russia [2018] and we expect the same in Qatar. I am not talking about VAR intervention, this is something which is different and calculated by the Video Assistant Referee in a very precise way.”

