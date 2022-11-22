Yanmar America Powers Maine Lobster Boats

The Maine lobster offers a sweet, delicate meat and has become a favorite of diners the world over. Maine supplies over 80% of the world’s lobster catch through a fleet of thousands of individual lobster fishers who own and operate their own small businesses. The lobster is harvested by hand and contributes over a billion dollars annually to the Maine economy. Maine’s lobstermen also have a reputation of ocean stewardship and have long supported conservation efforts to preserve the seas for their children and their children’s children.

The Maine lobster boat is often called the “pickup of the sea” with typical boats ranging in size from 22 to 40 feet or even more. Boats of yesteryear were made of wood, but these have largely given way to fiberglass designs which are both stronger and require less maintenance. The fleet has also been growing in size and complexity, with modern vessels incorporating hydraulic haulers, bottom depth sounders, radar and GPS. And while power requirements have grown accordingly, the Maine lobstermen still insist on a powerplant that is clean and fuel-efficient.

Yanmar America has just completed installations of powerful and fuel-efficient marine diesel engines in two such vessels: the Mattie & Ayva (Wesmac 50) and the KGB (Libby 47) both based out of Bucks Harbor, Maine. The Mattie & Ayva is a new vessel while the KGB has been given a new lease on life with a Yanmar repower. Both vessels are powered by the Yanmar 6AYEM-ET common-rail, marine diesel engine. This tough and reliable 6-cylinder turbo-charged engine boasts high torque and power with easy maintenance. The 6AYEM-ET also employs advanced engine control technology to minimize NOx emissions without compromising on power. Careful control of the fuel injection pressure reduces CO2 and NOx emissions allowing the vessel to meet IMO Tier II and EPA Tier 3 regulations.

“More and more owners are looking at the Yanmar engine as a way to increase the power of their vessel without compromising on reliability or fuel efficiency,” said Yanmar America account manager Peter Powell who participated in the commissioning and sea trials of both vessels. “The lobster boat and license are something that these operators will likely be passing onto their kids, so they’re looking for a reliable, long-term investment.”

Yanmar’s 6AYEM-ET marine diesel engine.

Model 6AYEM-ET Type 4-cycle, Vertical, Turbo-charged with sea watercooled intercooler diesel engine No. of cylinders, Bore × stroke mm 6 in-line, 155×180 Displacement (liters) 20.38 Rated output kW(hp)/min-1 599 (803) / 1900 Emission IMO Tier II, EPA Tier 3 Combustion system Direct injection

Yanmar America is continuing to support the lobstermen, with clean, reliable, high-performance engines to keep their boats working in the tough conditions of the northeast.

About Yanmar America Corporation

Yanmar America Corporation, located in Adairsville, GA, is the regional headquarters of Yanmar Co., Ltd. a global company based in Osaka, Japan. Yanmar Co. Ltd. was established in 1912, and in 1933 became the world’s first manufacturer to develop a practical small diesel engine. Today, Yanmar is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems. Yanmar America Corporation is located at 101 International Parkway, Adairsville, GA 30103. For more information, please visit yanmar.com/us.

